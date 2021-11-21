Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

11,411 Views 13 Comments
Share

13mins: Ireland 10 Argentina 7

Well that’s about as good a response as you could have asked for. 

Ireland move into a good attacking position after great work from Ronan Kelleher and Robbie Henshaw down the right wing. They win a penalty, and Carbery opts to kick to the corner.

Kelleher’s throw finds Tadhg Beirne, and Ireland’s maul completely overpowers Argentina, with Josh van der Flier applying the finish touch. Carbery converts and Ireland lead by three.

4mins: Ireland 0 Argentina 7

Well, that was not the start Ireland wanted. With their first attack of the evening, Argentina slice through the Ireland defence down the left wing, James Lowe bites in on a tackle and the space opens up for Mateo Carreras to cut inside Tadhg Beirne and dot down. Emiliano Boffelli converts and Argentina take an early lead.

Another late change for Ireland just before kick-off. Iain Henderson drops out of the team, with Tadhg Beirne coming in and Nick Timoney upgraded to the bench.

Argentina line up as announced. We’re 15 minutes away from kick-off now, and the crowd is building nicely. 

It’s a big day for Joey Carbery, who starts at out-half for just the ninth time at international level.

Yesterday, Ireland attack coach Mike Catt backed the Munster player to make the most of the opportunity.

“Joey just needs to direct the ship and make sure he does what’s right for the team. He’s well capable of doing that, and then to show his point of difference.”

joey-carbery-during-the-warm-up Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It will be interesting to see how some of the squad’s younger players handle to occasion, with Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune starting on the right wing.

On the bench, Leinster’s Harry Byrne is in line to win his second Test cap. The 22-year-old is highly rated by the Ireland coaches, and has long stood out as a potential international-quality player. You can read about his rise to prominence here.

“His speed of pass and speed of vision were just stand out straight away. He could see things in a split-second. I remember thinking he just had it upstairs. Straight away you could see the potential.”

There’s also plenty of good reading on The42 to keep you entertained ahead of kick-off, starting with Murray Kinsella’s match preview, which you can find here.

Farrell wants to see a continuation of Ireland’s good decision-making and execution with ball-in-hand today. The Irish attack has been thrilling over the past fortnight and Farrell wants his players to keep going with it.

There’s some late changes to the Ireland matchday squad, with Jack Conan ruled out through injury. In his place, Peter O’Mahony starts in the back row as Caelan Doris shifts across to number eight, while Ryan Baird comes onto the bench.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s third and final game of the November international window.

Ciarán Kennedy here to keep you posted on all the action from the Aviva Stadium, where Andy Farrell’s team are looking to make in three wins from three in the Autumn Nations Series.

It’s a bright, crisp day in Dublin, which will hopefully lead to more attacking rugby. Kick-off today is at 2.15pm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie