13mins: Ireland 10 Argentina 7

Well that’s about as good a response as you could have asked for.

Ireland move into a good attacking position after great work from Ronan Kelleher and Robbie Henshaw down the right wing. They win a penalty, and Carbery opts to kick to the corner.

Kelleher’s throw finds Tadhg Beirne, and Ireland’s maul completely overpowers Argentina, with Josh van der Flier applying the finish touch. Carbery converts and Ireland lead by three.