Follow all the actions from the Aviva Stadium as it happens.
And here’s that Josh van der Flier try.
Textbook lineout maul from Ireland as Josh van der Flier touches down for Ireland's first try— RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 21, 2021
10-7#IREvARG #rterugby
13mins: Ireland 10 Argentina 7
Well that’s about as good a response as you could have asked for.
Ireland move into a good attacking position after great work from Ronan Kelleher and Robbie Henshaw down the right wing. They win a penalty, and Carbery opts to kick to the corner.
Kelleher’s throw finds Tadhg Beirne, and Ireland’s maul completely overpowers Argentina, with Josh van der Flier applying the finish touch. Carbery converts and Ireland lead by three.
TRY – Ireland 10 Argentina 7 (Van der Flier, 12mins)
9mins: Ireland 3 Argentina 7
A decent response from Ireland as Joey Carbery kicks three points to get his team on the scoreboard.
Here’s a look at that early Argentina try.
Argentina have struck early with a cracking counter attack try. Mateo Carreras breaks the line and touches down.— RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 21, 2021
0-7#IREvARG #rterugby
Penalty – Ireland 3 Argentina 7 (Carbery)
4mins: Ireland 0 Argentina 7
Well, that was not the start Ireland wanted. With their first attack of the evening, Argentina slice through the Ireland defence down the left wing, James Lowe bites in on a tackle and the space opens up for Mateo Carreras to cut inside Tadhg Beirne and dot down. Emiliano Boffelli converts and Argentina take an early lead.
TRY – Ireland 0 Argentina 5 (Carreras, 3mins)
KICK-OFF
Another late change for Ireland just before kick-off. Iain Henderson drops out of the team, with Tadhg Beirne coming in and Nick Timoney upgraded to the bench.
Argentina line up as announced. We’re 15 minutes away from kick-off now, and the crowd is building nicely.
¡Equipo confirmado de @lospumas para enfrentar a Irlanda en Dublín!— Los Pumas (@lospumas) November 19, 2021
🔄Dos cambios entre los forwards y uno en los backs con respecto al equipo que jugó ante Italia.
🧢Facundo Cordero podría hacer su debut.
📅 Domingo 21/11
⏰11:15 h 🇦🇷
It’s a big day for Joey Carbery, who starts at out-half for just the ninth time at international level.
Yesterday, Ireland attack coach Mike Catt backed the Munster player to make the most of the opportunity.
“Joey just needs to direct the ship and make sure he does what’s right for the team. He’s well capable of doing that, and then to show his point of difference.”
It will be interesting to see how some of the squad’s younger players handle to occasion, with Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune starting on the right wing.
On the bench, Leinster’s Harry Byrne is in line to win his second Test cap. The 22-year-old is highly rated by the Ireland coaches, and has long stood out as a potential international-quality player. You can read about his rise to prominence here.
“His speed of pass and speed of vision were just stand out straight away. He could see things in a split-second. I remember thinking he just had it upstairs. Straight away you could see the potential.”
There’s also plenty of good reading on The42 to keep you entertained ahead of kick-off, starting with Murray Kinsella’s match preview, which you can find here.
Farrell wants to see a continuation of Ireland’s good decision-making and execution with ball-in-hand today. The Irish attack has been thrilling over the past fortnight and Farrell wants his players to keep going with it.
There’s some late changes to the Ireland matchday squad, with Jack Conan ruled out through injury. In his place, Peter O’Mahony starts in the back row as Caelan Doris shifts across to number eight, while Ryan Baird comes onto the bench.
📋 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: Jack Conan has been ruled out of today's game through injury, with Peter O'Mahony coming into the starting XV at blindside flanker.— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 21, 2021
Caelan Doris shifts to number eight and Ryan Baird has been called up to the bench. #TeamOfUs | #IREvARG
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s third and final game of the November international window.
Ciarán Kennedy here to keep you posted on all the action from the Aviva Stadium, where Andy Farrell’s team are looking to make in three wins from three in the Autumn Nations Series.
It’s a bright, crisp day in Dublin, which will hopefully lead to more attacking rugby. Kick-off today is at 2.15pm.
