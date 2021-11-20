Ireland back Carbery to build on New Zealand performance

SUNDAY’S AVIVA STADIUM clash with Argentina will represent just Joey Carbery’s ninth Test start for Ireland, having won his first international start over four years ago.

The years between have been littered with injury frustrations for a player with undoubted potential, and earlier this week Carbery spoke of how he has found settling back into rugby even more challenging than the injury issues which kept him sidelined for nearly all of 2020.

But on the back of a superb supporting role against New Zealand – Carbery coming off the bench to kick three penalties – attack coach Mike Catt has backed the player to kick on against the Pumas, with the message from above simply being for the 26-year-old to play to his strengths and enjoy the occasion.

“I never worked with him when he was at his best so I’m still learning about Joey myself,” Catt said.

“But I think over the past, you know, summer and the past three or four weeks that we’ve had together, I think him and Harry (Byrne) and Johnny (Sexton) have been exceptional in how they’ve progressed, in how they’ve helped each other and how they’re competing against each other for those spots. It’s a very healthy environment for that to happen.

“For me, Joey just needs to direct the ship and make sure he does what’s right for the team. He’s well capable of doing that and then to show his point of difference. I think he’s hopefully going to get a few opportunities tomorrow to really do what he’s good at and go out and enjoy himself.”

Catt also acknowledged that Ireland’s new-found attacking verve should suit Carbery’s style of play, with the added bonus of the same starting pack from last week in place to try provide the Ireland backs with a perfect platform to build on the New Zealand performance.

“We like to think it suits all the players. Rugby’s about decision making and that’s all they have to do, just make the right decisions and then bring their X-factor on top of that,” Catt added.

“So Joey, he’s very good and it’s just making sure we get the right platform for him to be able to show his point of difference. I think that’s crucial for us.”

Carbery and Catt share a word during a training session this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland are looking to sign off on a very positive November window by making it three wins from three when they host Argentina, who find themselves at the end of long, challenging season.

“They’re a very passionate side, a very physical side, as they showed against France (earlier this month),” Catt added.

Very very fit and they hit hard. They’re exceptionally good in the breakdown, very aggressive in the wide breakdown as well, and their kicking game. Their kicking game has been very strong for them, they put a lot of pressure on the defence by turning and stuff.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“But again, they want a big dogfight and they’re very very good at it.

“(For us) again, getting our processes right. We’ve really drilled them (the players) as a group of coaches to make sure they do what they’ve done over the past three or four weeks to get the results we’ve got and the way we’ve played. And we’ve driven that very, very hard.

“It’s taking them out of their comfort zones again and making sure that they get their process right for us to perform on the weekend because it’s crucial we get this consistency within our game on a week-by-week basis that we play together.”

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella reflect on Ireland’s stunning win over the All Blacks, hail Ciara Griffin’s Ireland career, and chat about Rassie:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud