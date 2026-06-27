Kilkenny and Clare confirm places in All-Ireland quarter-final draw

CLARE BOUNCED BACK from last week’s defeat to Kilkenny with a solid defensive display, Limerick landed a last-gasp equaliser to condemn Dublin to a relegation and Kilkenny showed their strength in depth by making 11 changes and still overcoming Wexford.

When the dust settled on this afternoon’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship action that took place in Birr, Cappamore and Wexford, it was Kilkenny and Clare who were locked into Monday morning’s All-Ireland quarter-final draw.

Offaly and Limerick have made sure of their senior status for 2027, while the relegation final will be a repeat of this year’s Leinster final between Dublin and Wexford.

Clare won the second half in Birr by 0-9 to 0-2, but it was actually in the opening 30 minutes when they were most impressive against Offaly, as they hurled into a ferociously strong breeze and trailed by a mere two points, 1-6 to 0-7.

Offaly did shoot five first-half wides, including a couple of very scoreable frees from Clodagh Leahy, but it was the platform offered by the Clare half-back line that set the Banner on their way to victory.

Claire Hehir shot a point from play, hoovered up a world of loose ball and was tenacious in the tackle in a dominant showing, while her fellow joint-captain, Abby Walsh was a rock at centre-back, as was Sinéad O’Keeffe on the edge of the square.

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Róisín Begley shot 0-10 in all on the day including nine frees, while Ziyan Spillane was lively in the full-forward line as well. However the quality of ball going in was top drawer, with Clare working the ball through the lines superbly.

Grace Teehan hit the net for Offaly after 20 minutes, capitalising on a fine block down from Leahy to set up the opportunity, but a wonderful save from Emer Reynolds to deny Andrea O’Keeffe was a sign that the Offaly defence could be attacked.

Defensively Offaly help up well in the second half, but they just couldn’t make any inroads into the breeze, and started chasing goals going into the fourth quarter. Katie O’Connell had the ball in the net but her effort was ruled out by Liz Dempsey for over carrying and while the contest was close with Mairéad Teehan carrying the fight, Clare hit the last four points, including a fine insurance score from Áine O’Loughlin, to win by 0-16 to 1-8.

In Cappamore, first-half goals from Sarah O’Brien and Lizanna Boylan gave Limerick a strong start as they led by four at half-time, and they seemed set fair for a win when Eimear O’Donovan added goal number three.

Sinéad Wylde’s equalising goal approaching the hour mark set up a grandstand finale however and Dublin looked like they might avoid a relegation final when Emma Moran nudged them 1-18 to 3-11 in front, only for a last puck free from Limerick to level the game.

In Wexford Park there was nothing at stake other than bragging rights in a south-east derby, not to mention form going into crucial quarter-final and relegation fixtures for Kilkenny and Wexford.

An early Leah Furlong goal got the hosts out to a dream start, and they led by 1-2 to 0-3 after 20 minutes, but despite going deep into their panel to share around the championship minutes, Kilkenny were dogged and competitive, stout in defence with Laura Murphy striking dead balls well.

A brace from Katie Nolan gave them some breathing room, and it was her green flag in the 54th minute that was the pivotal score in a 1-12 to 1-7 win.

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Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championship results

Senior Group 2

Offaly 1-8 Clare 0-16

Kilkenny 1-12 Wexford 1-7

Limerick 3-12 Dublin 1-18

Premier Junior

Cavan 1-11 Tyrone 1-9

Armagh 1-14 Roscommon 1-8

Kildare 6-21 Wicklow 1-5

Junior Semi-Finals

Mayo 0-16 Louth 1-5

Monaghan 3-11 Donegal 1-6

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