Walshe wins silver, McSharry and Wiffen take bronze in Rome

ELLEN WALSHE SECURED silver, while Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen both claimed bronze on Saturday evening at the Sette Colli meet in Rome, as more than 20 Irish swimmers continued their preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Templeogue’s Walshe earned silver in the 400m individual medley final, producing the third-fastest swim of her career in 4:37.30. The Paris Olympic finalist has now recorded three of her top four performances in the event at the Sette Colli meet across 2024, 2025 and 2026. The race was won by USA’s Alex Walshe in 4:35.25.

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McSharry secured her second medal of the meet, adding bronze in the 50m breaststroke to the 100m breaststroke silver she won on Friday. She touched in 30.66, behind Italy’s Benedetta Pilato (30.00) and Lisa Angiolini (30.49).

Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen claimed bronze in the 800m freestyle final, touching in 7:53.76 after a tight race with Greece’s Vasileios Kakoulakis (7:52.56) and Brazil’s Guilherme Costa (7:53.76). Nathan Wiffen placed 1oth overall in 8:01.40.

In the 100m backstroke finals, Lottie Cullen finished fifth in the women’s A final in 1:01.68, while Danielle Hill won the B final in 1:01.61. In the men’s event, John Shortt placed seventh in the A final, clocking 54.40.

Elsewhere, Grace Davison was fifth in the 100m freestyle B final in 55.50, while Jack Cassin finished eighth in the 200m butterfly B final in 2:01.41.

Report courtesy of Swim Ireland.