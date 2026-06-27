Mayo second-half scoring power sweeps them past Cork in All-Ireland quarter-final

Mayo 0-23 (0-5-13)

Cork 0-18 (0-2-14)

MAYO’S ATTACKING STARS shone when their county’s need was greatest to propel them to victory in this All-Ireland quarter-final.

Darragh Beirne, Ryan O’Donoghue, and Kobe McDonald shared 0-19 between them on the scoreboard, a return that was sufficient to overcome a Cork side that couldn’t get going in the second half of this Croke Park clash.

Colm O'Callaghan and Ian Maguire with Bob Tuohy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The opening period was a cagey affair that struggled to ignite. The teams were deadlocked, 0-9 apiece, at the interval, a position that would have sparked regret in the Cork camp. They amassed eight wides in that opening half, missing chances from favourable positions, and didn’t translate their superiority under the Mayo kick out into a scoreboard lead at the midway mark.

Cork were 0-7 to 0-4 clear by the 24th minute, but Mayo dragged themselves level. Kobe McDonald supplied a moment of magic to smash over a two-pointer from play and Ryan O’Donoghue knocked over a free on the stroke of half-time that saw an orange flag raised.

Mayo had posted the opening two points of the game and edged ahead 0-3 to 0-2 after 12 minutes, but from there Cork took charge for a spell. Mark Cronin banged over a two-pointer free, while the other scores ranged from various sources as Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock and Paul Walsh all contributed. Mayo had only three first-half scorers, yet it was telling that it was their influential trio of McDonald, O’Donoghue and Darragh Beirne that were all impacting.

Darragh Beirne celebrates scoring a point for Mayo. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-8 (0-2 frees, 1 2pt free), Darragh Beirne 0-7 (1 2pt play, 1 2pt free), Kobe McDonald 0-4 (1 2pt play), Jack Carney 0-2 (1 2pt play), Tommy Conroy 0-1, Conor Loftus 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-7 (1 2pt free, 0-1 ’45, 0-1 free), Paul Walsh 0-3, Mark Cronin 0-2 (1 2pt free), Chris Óg Jones 0-2, Ian Maguire 0-1, Colm O’Callaghan 0-1, Rory Maguire 0-1, Brian Hurley 0-1.

Mayo

1. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis – captain), 3. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 4. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore)

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5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

8. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

10. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 23. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Darragh Beirne (Claremorris), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 15. Kobe McDonald (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

Subs

17. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe) for McGreal (inj) (12)

25. Tommy Conroy (The Neale) for Towey (half-time)

11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) for Coen (49)

22. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy) for Tuohy (54)

19. Rory Brickenden (Westport) for Duffy (65)

Cork

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 19. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Uíbh Laoire), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

24. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues) for McDonnell (48)

25. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Sheedy (50)

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for Cronin (60)

18. Sean Brady (Ballygarvan) for Maguire (62)

20. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown) for Paul Walsh (65)



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