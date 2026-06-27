Shelbourne's Barrett strikes to snatch late draw at Sligo

Sligo Rovers 2

Shelbourne 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

PADDY BARRETT SCORED a 95th-minute equaliser as Shelbourne came from 2-0 down to draw against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Mai Traore and Daire Patton had the hosts 2-0 ahead after 56 minutes, with Sligo looking like they were heading for an important three points.

Ali Coote’s 81st-minute goal gave his side a massive lift, and Shels kept the pressure on the hosts for the final minutes, as the home side’s resolve was broken at the death with Paddy Barrett striking.

Paddy Barrett pounces on the loose ball and earns Shels a point!



Speel had his effort saved forcing another corner before the late, late leveller. pic.twitter.com/KDpY6jl3rr — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 27, 2026

Former Shelbourne captain Lorcan Fitzgerald was in charge for Saturday’s meeting at the Showgrounds, following the departure of manager Joey O’Brien on Thursday.

Defeat to Bohemians on Monday ended a nine-game unbeaten run for the Tolka Park side, who were five points off Dundalk in fourth coming into Saturday’s game.

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The visitors looked threatening early on, with Freitas putting the Sligo defence under early pressure, although the hosts would go ahead just before the half hour mark.

John Russell’s side came close through Daire Patton, after a lovely touch from Traore set upthe shot nicely, but the Sligo native’s effort was straight at Speel.

A mistake from Paddy Barrett allowed Mai Traore through, with the Notts County loanee firing past Speel with his first goal in his final game for the club.

The Guinean striker almost added a second moments later, but was denied by the post.

The home side, who had lost four of their previous five, doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second half as Sean Stewart’s cross was bundled in by Daire Patton.

Sligo Rovers' Daire Patton celebrates his goal. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

It was an uphill task for Shels, but the Dubliners had the hosts under the cosh for the final 30 minutes, as Sligo had to defend corner after corner.

A brilliant save from Rovers goalkeeper Sargeant denied Rodrigo Freitas from close range, but Shels were celebrating soon after when Ali Coote’s brilliant strike had the visitors back in the game.

That gave Shels a lift, and the visitors felt a point was within their reach.

They probed and probed, and Sligo defended and blocked everything that came their way.

Until the 95th minute, when Barrett’s shot made its way through a sea of bodies inside the box after the hosts cleared the corner initially.

A sucker-punch for the hosts, and a point that probably feels like a win for the visitors.

SLIGO ROVERS: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua, Sean McHale, Gareth McElroy, Sean Stewart (Ollie Denham, 70), James McManus (Kevin Zefi, 79), Carl McHugh, Will Fitzgerald, Daire Patton, Ryan O’Kane (Archie Meekison, 83), Mai Traore (Cian Kavanagh, 70).

SHELBOURNE: Wessel Speel, Kameron Ledwidge, Paddy Barrett, Milan Mbeng (Sean Moore, 75), Evan Caffrey, Ellis Chapman (Jack Henry-Francis, 62), Ali Coote (Joey Wuna, 81), Zeno Ibsen-Rossi (Odhran Casey, 62), Rodrygo Freitas, Daniel Kelly (Will Jarvis, 75), Harry Wood.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.