Irish trio claim medals in Rome

IRISH SWIMMERS ELLEN Walshe, Mona McSharry, and John Shortt all secured medals on the final day of racing at the Sette Colli International in Rome.

It was a memorable occasion for Walshe in particular, as the Dubliner won a gold and silver double.

Having already claimed a 400m Individual Medley silver on Saturday, the 24-year-old earned gold in the 200m Butterfly and silver in the 200m Individual Medley.

In the first of two races, the Templeogue swimmer topped the podium in 2:08.02, her second-fastest time ever and just off her Irish record of 2:07.48 achieved at the 2025 World Championships.

An hour later, Walshe added a silver to her collection in 2:11.40, with American Alex Walsh sealing gold in 2:09.05.

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Having already won silver in the 100m Breaststroke and bronze in the 50m Breaststroke earlier in the meet, McSharry ensured she came away with the full set of medals after securing gold in the 200m Breaststroke on Sunday.

The Sligo native finished with a time of 2:22.71, just 0.18 seconds ahead of Dutch star Tes Schouten’s 2:22.89.

Shortt won silver in the 200m Backstroke. The European and World Junior Champion advanced from the heats in 1:59.68 and improved to 1:57.73 in the final. Switzerland’s Roman Mityukov prevailed in 1:57.32.

Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen came sixth in the 1500m Freestyle with a time of 15:17.45 while brother Nathan Wiffen registered 15:56.86 in the same race.

In the 200m Backstroke, Grace Davison (2:14.37) was eighth in the A Final, while Lottie Cullen (2:15.08) came third in the B Final.

National Centre Limerick’s Evan Bailey improved on his heats swim of 1:48.72 to clock 1:48.53 and finish eighth in the 200m Freestyle Final.

Matthew Hamilton set a new Irish Junior record in the 50m Butterfly heats. The Lisburn native eclipsed his previous record of 24.43, set in January, with a time of 24.17.

Focus now turns to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (24-29 July) and the European Aquatics Championships in Paris (10-16 August).

The Irish team for the Para Swimming European Championships in Turkey is due to be announced on 14 July.

Meanwhile, in athletics, Sharlene Mawdsley set a PB of 50.06 over 400m at her Diamond League debut in Paris to finish fifth from lane two.

At the same event, in the 1500m, Andrew Coscoran came 15th with a time of 3:46.91.

In the equivalent women’s race, Sarah Healy was 11th, clocking 4:01.50.

You can view the swimming results in full here, and the athletics results here.