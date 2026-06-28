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Last-gasp goal sends co-hosts Canada through to World Cup round of 16
World Cup round of 32
Canada 1
South Africa 0
CANADA BEAT SOUTH Africa 1-0 to secure their place in the World Cup round of 16 this evening.
Stephen Eustáquio scored a 92nd-minute winner for the tournament co-hosts.
More to follow
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2026 world cup Drama round of 32 Soccer Stephen Eustáquio Canada South Africa Winning