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Canada's Stephen Eustaquio (7) celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Drama

Last-gasp goal sends co-hosts Canada through to World Cup round of 16

Stephen Eustáquio broke South African hearts.
9.57pm, 28 Jun 2026

World Cup round of 32

Canada 1

South Africa 0

CANADA BEAT SOUTH Africa 1-0 to secure their place in the World Cup round of 16 this evening.

Stephen Eustáquio scored a 92nd-minute winner for the tournament co-hosts.

More to follow

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