Pico Lopes prepares for Messi as family scramble to return for World Cup history

ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES and his Cape Verde teammates have enough to occupy their minds over the next week as they prepare for the biggest game of their lives.

Argentina awaits in the World Cup round of 32 in Miami this Friday, 3 July.

Their story has captivated this World Cup as they deservedly finished runners-up to Spain in Group H after holding the reigning European champions to a 0-0 draw and then avoiding defeat against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

For Pico, his own extraordinary story has also garnered headlines all over the world. The Shamrock Rovers centre back has been a mainstay of one of the League of Ireland’s most successful teams for the last decade and has featured in the group/league phase of the Uefa Conference League in three of the last four seasons.

He eventually accepted a call-up to Cape Verde – the birthplace of his father, Carlos – in 2018 after initially ignoring what must now be the most famous direct message in LinkedIn history.

Advertisement

Qualification for two African Cup of Nations added further strong foundations to this World Cup adventure.

It’s one that the Dubliner’s family are also now scrambling to be a part of it.

Leah, his wife, has confirmed to The 42 that she will be able to keep the show on the road and make it to Miami. The school teacher from Tallaght has spent the last month travelling around the United States in 30ft campervan with her family supporting her husband.

In tow has been the couple’s 18-month-old son Diego – not named after Maradona – and the hope now is that he will stay awake to watch his dad take on Lionel Messi.

Along with her parents, Martin and Barbara, and brother Christopher, Leah’s best friend Nadine helped to plot their route around America – from Atlanta to Tallahassee, Miami to Houston – with Nadine’s wife Shannon taking on driving duties.

All have been able to beg, borrow and steal enough time off work to stay on for the showdown with Messi.

Now Pico’s parents and two brothers are also scrambling to work out the logistics of making it back to America to watch him in action.

Judie, his mother, explained to The 42 after the 0-0 draw with Spain that she would have to return to Dublin at the end of the group stage because she had been given special dispensation for annual leave from her job as a secretary in the primary school in Crumlin where Pico first started off.

She confirmed to The 42 earlier on Sunday that the principal at Loreto College has allowed her more time off provide she and the family are able to arrange their flights back to Miami.

Along with husband Carlos and Pico’s two brothers, Jacques and Cristover, they are all now trying to figure out how they can make it back to be there for more World Cup history.

For the man himself, his recovery sessions from Friday’s game with Saudi Arabia continue this weekend with thoughts set to soon turn to Argentina and how they can find a way to keep this underdog adventure going even longer.