Ireland record historic first win at Women’s T20 World Cup

West Indies 128 for 7

Ireland 129 for 4

(Ireland won by six wickets)

IN THEIR FINAL game of the tournament Ireland kept West Indies to under 130 thanks to a comprehensive performance with the ball, but it was Orla Prendergast and Amy Hunter who put on a 62-run partnership to help secure a first-ever win for Ireland at a Women’s T20 World Cup, having come close against defending champions New Zealand and hosts England.

At the Bristol County Ground, Ireland had a promising start after captain Gaby Lewis won the toss with cooler conditions than what they experienced in their nine-wicket loss against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Left-arm-spinner Aimee Maguire first induced the top edge from a Qiana Joseph sweep to give Leah Paul a simple catch in the opening over. Arelene Kelly then found Shemaine

Campbelle’s inside edge with wicket-keeper Amy Hunter then running to claim a high catch over her shoulder.

Ireland's Orla Prendergast (left) scores four runs to reach a half century. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

West Indies threatened to consolidate from 27-2 but the prized wicket of Haley Matthews by leg-spinner Cara Murray kept the pressure on.

Full tosses each from sisters Aimee and Jane Maguire provided catches for Orla Prendergast – gifts for the Girls in Green. A further Murray wicket then gave the Warringstown spinner impressive figures of 2-13, while Prendergast removed Jannillea

Glasgow in the last over to help keep West Indies to under 130.

Having initially been dropped on three off Matthews in the third over of the chase, Amy Hunter hit the off-spinner imperiously for a four and then a big six into the DJ tent.

Ashmini Munisar removed Gaby Lewis in the fifth over to set back Ireland’s hopes but a

partnership of 62 off 53 between Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast slowly had Ireland

dreaming of history.

During a brilliant innings of 63, Prendergast passed 2,000 runs in T20 internationals with the innings being her second half-century in this tournament and third in T20 World Cups.

With 41 still needed from 42, Stephany Taylor however pulled off a spectacular diving catch to first remove Hunter. Then Prendergast hit a sweep shot into the wind off Matthews’ last over which was well taken under pressure by Dottin. 21 still needed from 28.

The broadcaster’s win-predictor graphic had Ireland at 95% however there would still have been nerves after the unsuccessful chase against defending champions New Zealand last week in Southampton.

Rebecca Stokell, first with the help of Leah Paul then Louise Little, though guided Ireland home, and it was Little who hit the winning boundary off Aaliyah Alleyne to secure the victory with 11 balls to spare.

After 22 games, across five editions, Ireland now had their first-ever win in a Women’s T20 World Cup to mark an historic 24 hours for Irish cricket after the men’s side beat World Champions in India for the first time in Stormont on Friday.

Amy Hunter reflected on some of the emotions of the side after the game: “Yeah obviously we were a little bit nervous… There’s definitely been a few lows along the way but I think we have bounced really well and the group have been really resilient.”

IRELAND XI: Gaby Lewis*, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire.