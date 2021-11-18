BACK IN 2016 Joey Carbery was Irish rugby’s boy wonder, and the milestones were coming thick and fast. That season Carbery earned his first Pro12 start and first Champions Cup appearance before making his Ireland debut against New Zealand in Chicago, just as he turned 21.

The future looked bright, but we all know what happened next. Opportunities were limited at Leinster, so Carbery swapped Dublin for Limerick. Then the injuries arrived.

In the five years since that Chicago game, Carbery has started just eight games for Ireland. That should become nine this weekend, with the Munster out-half in line to start at 10 for Sunday’s clash with Argentina, fresh from playing an important role off the bench in another famous win against the All Blacks.

Last Saturday, his three high-pressure penalties saw Ireland over the line. In those moments, it felt like he had never been away.

“It was great for me, great for my confidence,” Carbery says.

“I think getting back into rugby has been a lot harder than getting over the injury, to be honest, because you’re out for so long. If you don’t do something you get a bit rusty, and I’ve felt like it has taken me a while to get back into it.

“You can do as much video as you want and watch training, but until you actually do it and get back out there, it’s a different ball game. That’s been the hardest thing really, getting back into the swing of things.”

Carbery kicked three penalties against New Zealand last weekend. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Carbery, who turned 26 on 1 November, says confidence was never an issue as he worked his way back from a succession of injury issues. That much was evident when he nailed a booming 50-metre kick at the Aviva last week.

However, he knows that he still isn’t quite at the level he wants to be.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be totally there,” he explains.

“I can always improve on something, but getting consistent game-time and getting back into the rhythm of everything, it obviously takes a while.

“I wasn’t too sure how long it would take and I suppose it’s still taking its time. Just being patient with that, being out for long, getting back playing games then after the summer break getting back into it again.

“These things take time. To be honest, I am loving it, loving being injury-free.

“I definitely think I’m stronger for it. There were a few tough times but I’m delighted to be on the other side of it now. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fit and I’m just really loving things at the moment.”

He’s also loving Ireland new-found attacking verve, where forwards and backs can combine neatly and the role of first receiver is shared to a greater degree.

“It’s great. I love how our backs are capable of stepping up. You see Garry (Ringrose), James (Lowe), they are well able to step into first receiver if the 10 isn’t there.

“It just makes my job a lot easier. Having that continuity and players around you who understand it makes a huge difference.

“(And) As a 10 anyway, it makes my job easier having forwards who are dynamic and getting go-forward. It’s credit to the boys, they are really carrying that at the moment.”