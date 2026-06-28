Bellingham, Kane score as England beat Panama to reach World Cup last 32, Croatia edge Ghana

That was Kane’s third goal of the tournament after he netted a brace in the opening 4-2 win over Croatia, and the England captain has now moved clear of Gary Lineker as his country’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 11.

🇵🇦 0-2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Harry Kane doubles England's lead and become's his country's leading goalscorer at World Cup finals



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Three of those goals came when England thrashed Panama 6-1 at the 2018 tournament in Russia, but the Three Lions did not have things quite so easy this time against hard-working but limited opponents.

Questions were perhaps being asked about England’s World Cup prospects an hour into this match, following the goalless draw against Ghana in Boston last Tuesday.

They have not yet reached the same heights again as in their victory against Croatia, but England advance to the next round on top of the group with seven points out of a possible nine.

Topping the section is important, as it means they avoid a possible clash with Spain in the last 16.

Instead they will head to Atlanta for a tie next Wednesday, 1 July against a third-placed team. Win that, and they will be off to Mexico City in the last 16, possibly to play Mexico, in the Azteca Stadium where they lost to Diego Maradona’s Argentina in 1986.

Tuchel will not be getting carried away thinking that far ahead, and there is surely a lot for England still to do before they are truly ready to take on and beat the tournament’s other heavyweights.

That said, it is unlikely they will come up against any more sides who play with such a low defensive block as Ghana did, and as Panama did for much of this contest.

The Central American nation, ranked 34th in the world, competed well but created few chances and have still never won a point at the tournament.

They lost all three group games at their debut World Cup in 2018, and go out after losing all three matches this time — all without scoring, with this result following 1-0 reverses against Ghana and Croatia.

- Rashford to the fore -

Tuchel made five changes to his line-up following the Ghana encounter, notably choosing to rest Declan Rice from the midfield. Marcus Rashford and Saka got their first starts of the World Cup on the wings.

Rashford forced a good save from Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera inside the opening 10 minutes, and later headed over an Elliot Anderson cross before curling a free-kick just past in first-half stoppage time.

Panama did also threaten once in the opening period, when Jordan Pickford had to get down to stop a Jose Luis Rodriguez shot at his near post.

England were pedestrian before the break, but the match started to open up for them following the restart.

Jose Cordoba nearly forced an own goal when his clearance came off teammate Andres Andrade and went narrowly over, and Mosquera then denied Kane.

A goal was beginning to feel inevitable and it arrived on 62 minutes as Bellingham held off Jorge Gutierrez at Saka’s corner to turn the ball in.

That was his second goal of the competition, and he then turned provider for Kane to make sure of the win.

Jose Fajardo then thought he had a late consolation for Panama, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

It has probably been England’s least remarkable group-stage showing at a World Cup since 2014, when they went out in the first round. This time, however, they are safely through.

Elsewhere, Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 to claim second spot in Group L.

Petar Sucic opened the scoring in the first half before a resurgent Ghana dominated the second period, eventually levelling courtesy of Derrick Luckassen.

🇭🇷 1-0 🇬🇭



Ghana don't learn their lesson and give space for Petar Sucic this time to shoot and he provides an inch perfect finish into the bottom corner



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But the 2018 runners-up showed their grit to dig out a late winner from the head of Nikola Vlasic as they set up a knockout clash with the second-placed side from Group K in Toronto on Thursday.

🇭🇷 1-1 🇬🇭



After a lengthy VAR check Ghana have their equaliser following Derrick Luckassen's side foot finish



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For a while, Croatia had been going through as group winners until Bellingham gave England the lead in the second half against Panama.

🇭🇷 2-1 🇬🇭



The Croatian response is instant as an inch perfect Luka Modric delivery is headed home by Nikola Vlasic



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Ghana were already assured of progressing to the last 32 before the match in Philadelphia kicked off thanks to their defeat of Panama and stalemate against England in their opening two encounters. It will be their third appearance in the knockout stages of a World Cup.