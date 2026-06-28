Lowry seven off lead as Hovland takes control at Travellers Championship

NORWAY’S VICTOR HOVLAND sank a birdie putt from just beyond six feet on the 18th hole to grab a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Scottie Scheffler after Saturday’s third round of the PGA Tour Travelers Championship.

A two-shot swing on the final hole after Scheffler missed a par putt from just inside 9ft left Hovland on 20-under par 190 after 54 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Wyndham Clark, coming off his second US Open victory last week at Shinnecock, fired a 65 to share fifth on 197 with Shane Lowry, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and fellow Americans Ben Griffin and Eric Cole.

Lowry sits on 13-under after a third-round six-under, registering six birdies.

Hovland fired a six-under 64 while playing partner Scheffler, who led the Norwegian by two when the day began, settled for a 67 to stand on 191.

“We were both in perfect position there in the fairway. It’s a tough pin,” Hovland said. “Scottie hit a great shot, and it almost spun back, but it takes the hill down there and it’s a really tough two-putt from down there.

“I stuck a good wedge shot in there and made a putt.”

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Hovland was cheered by Norwegian football fans in the United States for the World Cup, cheering his name while wearing their homeland football kit.

“The atmosphere was absolutely electric out here,” Hovland said. “It was really cool to see some Norwegian jerseys out there and it was a blast to play in front of everyone.”

Patrick Cantlay fired a 64 to share third on 195 with fellow American Akshay Bhatia.

Hovland seeks his eighth PGA Tour title and first since last year’s Valspar Championship.

Scheffler, a four-time major champion seeking his 21st career PGA Tour title, took his season opener in the California desert but has not won since, settling for second at the Masters, Heritage and Doral tournaments.

Hovland opened with a birdie to pull within one stroke and sank a 23-foot birdie putt at the third only to have Scheffler tap-in for birdie at three moments later to stay ahead after landing his approach 2ft from the hole.

Hovland sank a 10-foot birdie putt at the fourth to match Scheffler for the lead and the American stayed level by sinking a par putt from just inside 10ft at the seventh after his approach missed the green.

Scheffler and Hovland each missed the 10th green and made bogey.

Scheffler dropped his approach at the par-three 11 inches from the hole and tapped in for birdie while Hovland sank a 13-foot birdie putt to stay level for the lead at 17-under.

At the par-five 13th, Scheffler sank a nine-foot birdie putt and Hovland made a birdie putt from half that distance to stay level.

Scheffler, however, sank his third birdie in four holes with a tap-in at 14 to seize the lead alone at 19-under.

Hovland and Scheffler each sank three-foot birdie putts at 15 and both parred 16 and 17 before the two-shot swing at 18.

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At the Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is one-over after shooting a third-round 73.

Maguire slipped down the leaderboard after finishing one-over par on Saturday, registering three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey on the par-three fourth.

South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran got off to a hot start and came up with some clutch par putts down the stretch to seize a one-shot lead over Brooke Henderson going into the final round.

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– © AFP 2026