Steve Clarke resigns as Scotland boss after World Cup exit confirmed

STEVE CLARKE HAS stepped down from his post as head coach of Scotland following their exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The Scots mustered three points from nine in Group C to end up behind Brazil and Morocco, with a minus three goal difference but it was not enough to secure a place among the eight best third-placed teams who move through to the last-32 of the competition.

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The former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock boss led Scotland to three out of the last four major tournaments and it was Scotland’s first appearance in the World Cup finals since 1998.

Clarke, who took over as boss in 2019, signed a new contract in May which took him through to 2030.

However, a statement on the national team’s official website read: “Scotland Men’s Head Coach Steve Clarke has stepped down from his role.

“Our most successful National Team Head Coach has called time on his seven years in charge following our participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026.”