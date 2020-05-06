Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland at the Olympics through the years?

Pat O'Callaghan won Ireland's first Olympic medal as a free state. But at which Games? Paris 1924 Amsterdam 1928

Los Angeles 1932 Berlin 1936

Annalise Murphy won Ireland's most-recent Olympic medal at Rio 2016, but in what sport? Canoeing Rowing

Sailing Swimming

How many boxing medals did Ireland win at London 2012? 4 6

5 3

Sonia O'Sullivan claimed her only Olympic medal at the 2000 Games. Where were they held? Atlanta Sydney

Barcelona Athens

A boxer won Ireland's only medal at Helsinki 1952. Name him. Fred Tiedt John McNally

John Caldwell Freddie Gilroy

Rowing duo Gary and Paul O'Donovan landed silver at Rio 2016. What club do they hail from? Cork BC Fermoy Rowing Club

Skibbereen Lee Valley

Michael Carruth pocketed a gold medal at Barcelona 1992. Where is the retired southpaw from? Dublin Belfast

Cork Limerick

At which Olympics did John Treacy win a marathon silver medal? Moscow 1980 Los Angeles 1984

Seoul 1988 Barcelona 1992

Which of these accusations did Michael Conlan NOT level at AIBA after his 'loss' to Vladimir Nikitin at the Rio Games? They're 'cheating bastards' They're 'paying everybody'

They're 'fucking cheats' They're 'robbing arseholes'