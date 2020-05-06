This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland at the Olympics through the years?

Let’s test your knowledge on Team Ireland at the summer Games.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 6 May 2020, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,089 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5092595

Pat O'Callaghan won Ireland's first Olympic medal as a free state. But at which Games?
Paris 1924
Amsterdam 1928

Los Angeles 1932
Berlin 1936
Annalise Murphy won Ireland's most-recent Olympic medal at Rio 2016, but in what sport?
Canoeing
Rowing

Sailing
Swimming
How many boxing medals did Ireland win at London 2012?
4
6

5
3
Sonia O'Sullivan claimed her only Olympic medal at the 2000 Games. Where were they held?
Atlanta
Sydney

Barcelona
Athens
A boxer won Ireland's only medal at Helsinki 1952. Name him.
Fred Tiedt
John McNally

John Caldwell
Freddie Gilroy
Rowing duo Gary and Paul O'Donovan landed silver at Rio 2016. What club do they hail from?
Cork BC
Fermoy Rowing Club

Skibbereen
Lee Valley
Michael Carruth pocketed a gold medal at Barcelona 1992. Where is the retired southpaw from?
Dublin
Belfast

Cork
Limerick
At which Olympics did John Treacy win a marathon silver medal?
Moscow 1980
Los Angeles 1984

Seoul 1988
Barcelona 1992
Which of these accusations did Michael Conlan NOT level at AIBA after his 'loss' to Vladimir Nikitin at the Rio Games?
They're 'cheating bastards'
They're 'paying everybody'

They're 'fucking cheats'
They're 'robbing arseholes'
And finally, in which sport has Ireland won most of its Olympic medals?
Athletics
Boxing

Swimming
Sailing
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile. Add this one to Ireland's nine gold medals!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe next time?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Eeek. Do you remember anything about Ireland at the Olympics?
Share your result:

