Sunday 18 July 2021
Irish athletes fall short of more medals at U20 European Championships

Bandon AC’s Diarmuid O’Connor finished fourth in the decathlon.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,459 Views 0 Comments
Diarmuid O'Connor (file photo)
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
IT WAS ANOTHER encouraging day for Irish athletes at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, but there was no repeat of Saturday’s superb medal haul.

Ireland were top of the medal table on Saturday evening after a stunning day saw Rhasidat Adeleke, Cian McPhillips and Nicholas Griggs win gold in the women’s 200m, men’s 1500m and men’s 3000m respectively. 

Irish athletes performed admirably again in Sunday’s events, but fell short of adding to what was already an impressive medal haul.

Bandon AC’s Diarmuid O’Connor finished fourth in the decathlon, 118 points off bronze, but set a new Irish U20 record in the process.

Rhasidat Adeleke also came close to securing a remarkable medal finish for Ireland in the women’s 4x400m relay.

The 18-year-old had a huge amount of ground to make up for the final leg, following teammates Lauren McCourt, Caoimhe Cronin and Maeve O’Neill.

However Adeleke stormed up the track and pushed into third come the home straight, but faded on the final stretch to come in fifth. 

The Irish team’s time of  3:37.39 set a new national U20 record.

