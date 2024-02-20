Lavin and Healy to lead small Irish squad at World Indoor Champs in Glasgow

SARAH LAVIN AND Sarah Healy will carry Ireland’s strongest chances when the World Indoor Championships get underway in Glasgow next week.

Athletics Ireland named a small squad of just nine athletes for the championships from 1-3 March — with just four of the nine competing in individual events, alongside a women’s 4x400m relay team.

A number of athletes, including Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke and Andrew Coscoran, have decided not to travel in order to focus on preparations for their outdoor seasons, which sees a European Championships in Rome in June ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“It’s a strong refection of the strength in depth in Irish athletics currently that we have several potential finalists or better in this squad,” Athletics Ireland high performance director Paul McNamara said.

Advertisement

In the individual events, Lavin (60mh) and Healy (1500m) will be joined by Israel Olatunde (60m) and Sharlene Mawdsley (400m), although the latter is awaiting confirmation of her qualification by World Athletics, which is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Mawdsley will also take part in the 4x400m relay where she’ll be joined by Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Rachel McCann and Lauren Cadden, while Niamh Murray has been selected as the relay team’s non-travelling reserve.