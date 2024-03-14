Advertisement
Ireland's Jack Conan carrying the ball against New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-final. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Dates For The Diary

Ireland begin with Friday night All Blacks tie as Autumn internationals announced

Argentina, Fiji and Australia will all be travelling to play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
12 minutes ago

IRELAND WILL BEGIN with an exciting tie against the All Blacks this November as the fixtures for the Autumn Nations series have been announced.

That fixture previously confirmed at the end of January, and was billed for Saturday 9 November. But the IRFU have revealed that the game will take place on Friday, 8 November instead.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland will welcome four southern hemisphere teams to the Aviva Stadium, as New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia all prepare to visit Dublin.

Ireland will open their Autumn campaign against the All Blacks at Aviva Stadium on Friday, 8 November, before hosting Felipe Contepomi’s Argentina on Friday, 15 November.

Fiji are up next on Saturday, 23 November, before Ireland and Australia go head-to-head in the IRFU’s 150th Challenge match on Saturday, 30 November (Kick-off 3.10pm) to round off Ireland’s 2024 campaign.

“This November’s lineup is a hugely exciting one for the Irish rugby public and we are looking forward to competing against four hugely talented sides,” said Farrell about the Autumn fixtures.

“There is an added dimension to this year’s Autumn Series, with a fourth match against Australia set to mark the IRFU’s 150th celebrations.

“We look forward to testing ourselves against some of the most exciting teams in the world, with whom Ireland has such strong traditions and rivalries. It promises to be a Series to remember.”

2024 Autumn Nations Series Fixtures

  • Friday, 8 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm
  • Friday, 15 November: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm
  • Saturday, 23 November: Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm
  • Saturday, 30 November: Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm

