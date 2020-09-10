This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

Ireland to face Wales, England, and Georgia in new Autumn Nations Cup

Fiji join Scotland, France and Italy in the other group.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 2:23 PM
42 minutes ago 1,524 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5201036

IRELAND WILL FACE Wales, England, and Georgia in the newly-formed Autumn Nations Cup, with the tournament finally now officially confirmed.

Andy Farrell’s side have been drawn in Group A of the competition, which kicks off on 13 November and runs through to play-off games on 5 and 6 December.

Ireland will host Wales and Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, as well as travelling to take on England in Twickenham.

Fiji make up Group B with France, Scotland, and Italy.

unnamed

Final standings in each group will decide the play-off games, with 1st v 1st, 2nd v 2nd, 3rd v 3rd, and 4th v 4th.

Ireland will have home advantage for their play-off fixture, with that match already confirmed for the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s men kick-off their campaign with a unique Friday night game against Wales on 13 November before visiting England on Saturday 21 November, and playing Georgia on Sunday 29 November.

Their play-off game is scheduled for Saturday 5 November.

Six Nations Rugby officially unveiled the plans today, bringing clarity to the autumn Test schedule in the Northern Hemisphere. Japan had initially been set for involvement in the Autumn Nations Cup but had to pull out due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, with Georgia taking their place.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland will finish their 2020 Six Nations campaign at home to Italy and away to France on the final two weekends of October before a rest weekend on 7 November.

Thereafter, they will play four consecutive weekends of Test rugby in the Autumn Nations Cup, meaning a very busy period for Farrell and co.

Six Nations Rugby says Autumn Nations Cup broadcast arrangements in specific markets will be announced in due course.

jonathan-sexton-celebrates-his-try Ireland will have a busy autumn. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“We are absolutely delighted to formally announce details of the Autumn Nations Cup,” said Six Nations CEO Ben Morel.

“A significant amount of time and effort has gone into delivering this new tournament format in testing circumstances and the spirit of collaboration amongst key stakeholders has been outstanding.  

“While the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic made the traditional Autumn Test window unfeasible, we remained determined to deliver a unique and compelling tournament proposition which would ensure world class rugby for our fans globally, and competitive matches for players, unions and federations.

“We cannot wait for the tournament to get underway in November and fans can look forward to some outstanding matches featuring some of the greatest players in the world.

“We are especially pleased to be joined by Fiji and Georgia and expect them both to be tremendous additions to the competition.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie