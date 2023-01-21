Doheny hits 84 as Ireland win to level Zimbabwe ODI series

Ireland 294-7 (50 overs)

Zimbabwe 248 (47.3 overs)

STEPHEN DOHENY MADE light of his lack of international experience to top score with 84 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs to level their one-day international series.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Ireland made 294-7 in Harare with Doheny and Harry Tector (75) the chief contributors.

In response, Zimbabwe never matched the tourists’ run rate and despite half centuries from former England Test batsman Gary Ballance (52) and Innocent Kaia (51), they fell short.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe were all out for 248 in 47.3 overs, and now the stage is set for a series decider on Monday.

“It was hard to know if it was going to be enough (runs),” said Doheny. “We knew it was a good total, but we got (almost) the same score in the last game and still lost.

“Our top-order is really good, and we know if we bat throughout the innings, we will come out strong.”

Doheny, 24, made his ODI debut in the series opener and scored just three runs as Zimbabwe won by three wickets.

But it was a different story in his second outing as he struck a six and seven fours before being caught at mid-off by Ballance.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Opening partner Paul Stirling, deputising as captain for injured Andy Balbirnie, set a good example with 45 runs, including two sixes and four fours, before Ballance caught him at fine leg.

Tector followed up a century three days ago with a brisk 75 off 61 deliveries, including one six and seven fours, before he was caught by Ryan Burl at deep mid-wicket.

Josh Little — whose deal with the Gujarat Titans will see him become the first Irish international to play in the IPL — finished with an ODI career-best 4-38.

– © AFP 2023