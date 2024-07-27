Ireland lose out to reigning Olympic champions Belgium in Paris opener

Ireland 0

Belgium 2

THE IRELAND MEN’S hockey team have been defeated by reigning Olympic champions Belgium in their Group B opener at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris.

Goals from Victor Wegnez and Alexander Hendrickx sealed the win for Belgium while Ireland goalkeeper Davy Harte produced a number of crucial saves as part of a gutsy defensive performance.

Wegnez gave Belgium the lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter before Hendrickx added the second goal with a dragflick from a penalty corner in the fourth quarter.

Along with the defending Olympic champions, Group B also contains Tokyo silver medalists Australia and India, who were the bronze-medal winners in 2021. Argentina and New Zealand complete the group, with four teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Ireland will face Australia next.

