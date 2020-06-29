Watch: The tale of Ireland's bobsleigh team is coming to the big screen

NOBODY SAY Cúl Runnings, but this month’s Galway Film Fleadh will feature a documentary on the unsung Irish bobsleigh team who brought Ireland to the Winter Olympics.

‘Breaking Ice’ brings an essential Irish sporting story, charting the track and field-turned-bobsleigh competitors’ efforts to qualify for the 1988 Games in Calgary. However, thanks to administrative and political tethers they were unable to compete and had to wait until the 1992 Games in Albertville to arrive on the big stage.

“I found parallels in what (the athletes) had to go through to make it to the Olympics and what indie filmmakers go through when trying to make films… It took us two years to make this film off our own bat,” said director Jason Branagan.

With eye-catching animation alongside interviews with the people at the heart of the tale, Branagan’s first documentary feature will premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh running from 7 – 12 July.