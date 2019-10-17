This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland will not appeal Aki ban as Herring flies in to replace Cronin

The Ireland centre’s World Cup is now definitely over but he will remain in Japan.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 4:24 AM
20 minutes ago 153 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4854786

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that they will not appeal Bundee Aki’s three-game ban, meaning the centre’s World Cup is definitely over.

Joe Schmidt and his coaching team received a full written report from Aki’s disciplinary hearing last night and have opted not to go through the appeal process.

bundee-aki Aki will remain in Japan with Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Aki was red-carded for a high tackle in last weekend’s win over Samoa and then suspended for three games at a lengthy disciplinary hearing in Tokyo on Monday.

The Connacht man will remain with Ireland in Japan, training with the squad and helping them to prepare for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand, as well as any possible games beyond that should Schmidt’s team progress.

“The Ireland Management will not appeal the sanction handed down to Bundee,” reads an IRFU statement.

“We are disappointed with the outcome and believe that Bundee’s time will be best served helping prepare the squad for its remaining RWC19 fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Ireland have officially confirmed that Rob Herring has been called up to their 31-man squad to replace the injured Sean Cronin.

Ireland said that Leinster hooker Cronin had “aggravated a pre-existing neck muscle complaint” and will depart home to Ireland early, with eight-times capped Ulster man Herring arriving into Tokyo today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie