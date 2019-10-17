Ireland will not appeal Aki ban as Herring flies in to replace Cronin

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that they will not appeal Bundee Aki’s three-game ban, meaning the centre’s World Cup is definitely over.

Joe Schmidt and his coaching team received a full written report from Aki’s disciplinary hearing last night and have opted not to go through the appeal process.

Aki will remain in Japan with Ireland.

Aki was red-carded for a high tackle in last weekend’s win over Samoa and then suspended for three games at a lengthy disciplinary hearing in Tokyo on Monday.

The Connacht man will remain with Ireland in Japan, training with the squad and helping them to prepare for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand, as well as any possible games beyond that should Schmidt’s team progress.

“The Ireland Management will not appeal the sanction handed down to Bundee,” reads an IRFU statement.

“We are disappointed with the outcome and believe that Bundee’s time will be best served helping prepare the squad for its remaining RWC19 fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Ireland have officially confirmed that Rob Herring has been called up to their 31-man squad to replace the injured Sean Cronin.

Ireland said that Leinster hooker Cronin had “aggravated a pre-existing neck muscle complaint” and will depart home to Ireland early, with eight-times capped Ulster man Herring arriving into Tokyo today.