Herring set to join Ireland's World Cup squad as Cronin suffers injury

ROB HERRING IS set to join Ireland’s World Cup squad in Japan to replace the injured Sean Cronin.

The42 understands that Ulster hooker Herring will join Joe Schmidt’s group in Tokyo tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against the All Blacks.

It’s believed that Leinster man Cronin was injured at Ireland training this week.

Herring has been called up to Joe Schmidt's squad. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

29-year-old Herring has won eight caps for Ireland since his debut in 2014 and narrowly missed out on selection for Schmidt’s original 31-man squad that travelled out to Japan.

Cape Town native Herring qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather on his mother’s side of the family.

He had spells with London Irish and Western Province before signing for Ulster in 2012 and has gone one to make well over 100 appearances for the northern province, as well as captaining the side on several occasions.

Ireland are expected to confirm Herring’s call-up to replace Cronin in the coming hours.