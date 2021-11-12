Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 12 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland given the all-clear for All Blacks clash after Covid scare in camp

Andy Farrell’s matchday 23 will line out as named yesterday.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 12 Nov 2021, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,079 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5599842
Andy Farrell's matchday 23 will line out as named yesterday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Andy Farrell's matchday 23 will line out as named yesterday.
Andy Farrell's matchday 23 will line out as named yesterday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that they have been given the all-clear for tomorrow’s clash with New Zealand in Dublin after a Covid scare in their camp today.

Andy Farrell’s matchday 23 will line out as named yesterday.

A positive result for one player earlier today saw that player and an identified close contact immediately isolated from the rest of the group.

The IRFU says that “the individual who produced a positive test has subsequently had two PCR tests at two separate labs, returning negative results on both.

“The player and the identified close contact have been cleared by public health and the tournament organisers to take their places in the matchday squad.”

As a result, Ireland will not need to make any changes to their matchday squad.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ireland (v New Zealand):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Andrew Conway
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Iain Henderson
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Caelan Doris
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

  • 16. Rob Herring
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Tadhg Beirne
  • 20. Peter O’Mahony
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Joey Carbery
  • 23. Keith Earls.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie