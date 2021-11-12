Ireland given the all-clear for All Blacks clash after Covid scare in camp

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that they have been given the all-clear for tomorrow’s clash with New Zealand in Dublin after a Covid scare in their camp today.
Andy Farrell’s matchday 23 will line out as named yesterday.
A positive result for one player earlier today saw that player and an identified close contact immediately isolated from the rest of the group.
The IRFU says that “the individual who produced a positive test has subsequently had two PCR tests at two separate labs, returning negative results on both.
“The player and the identified close contact have been cleared by public health and the tournament organisers to take their places in the matchday squad.”
As a result, Ireland will not need to make any changes to their matchday squad.
Ireland (v New Zealand):
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Andrew Conway
- 13. Garry Ringrose
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Iain Henderson
- 5. James Ryan
- 6. Caelan Doris
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
- 16. Rob Herring
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Finlay Bealham
- 19. Tadhg Beirne
- 20. Peter O’Mahony
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Joey Carbery
- 23. Keith Earls.
