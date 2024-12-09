Ireland complete historic 3-0 clean sweep in last over thriller against Bangladesh

IRELAND WOMEN COMPLETED an historic 3-0 clean sweep with a dramatic penultimate ball victory over Bangladesh in the third T20I of the three-match series.

Ed Joyce’s side bounced back from a 3-0 loss in the ODI World Championship series to reverse the result at T20 in their first-ever multi-format tour of Bangladesh.

Laura Delany was Player of the Match in Sylhet. She struck three consecutive boundaries in the last over to get Ireland home with one ball to spare.

“I’m pretty delighted with how that last over went, but more so delighted for the team,” Delany said afterwards. “We played some really good cricket in this T20 series and to finish it off with a win today just shows everyone what we’re capable of.”

Orla Prendergast, meanwhile, was named Player of the Series. Prendergast finishes the three-match T20 series with 10 wickets with returns of 3-24, 3-13 and a career-best 4-22.

“We showed just how good of a side we are in those three games, and what a finish today,” Prendergast said. “I think it was the best way to finish it.”

Ireland will be back on the road in January when they tour India for three ODIs.

MATCH SUMMARY

Bangladesh Women v Ireland Women, 3rd T20I, Sylhet, 9 December 2024

Bangladesh 123-7 (20 overs; S Mostary 45; O Prendergast 4-22)

Ireland 124-6 (19.5 overs; L Delany 36*; R Khan 2-17)

Ireland won by 4 wickets