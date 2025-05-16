90th-minute equaliser keeps Derry City in touch with leaders Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United 1-1 Derry City

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

DERRY CITY REMAIN on the coattails of league leaders Shamrock Rovers courtesy of Dom Thomas’ 90th minute equaliser against Drogheda United at Sullivan and Lambe Park.

The Scottish midfielder picked a perfect time to notch his first goal for the Candystripes as Tiernan Lynch’s side were spared defeat late in the day against United.

Kevin Doherty had earlier in the day signed a new two year contract to commit his future to the Louth club. His day will have been spoiled somewhat by the nature of Drogs’ late concession however.

Elicha Ahui had earlier given them a lead, heading in five minutes before the interval.

There is something about playing Derry City that he particularly enjoys. His last appearance against them was a man-of-the-match display in November’s FAI Cup Final.

He has three Drogheda goals to his name and two of them have now come against Derry.

The first was the winner in a one-nil victory at the Ryan McBride Bandywell two years ago and he scored the opener on a gorgeous evening by the Boyne.

Ahui’s task before the match will have been to double up on Derry dangerman Michael Duffy, alongside wing back Owen Lambe.

Advertisement

To concentrate on their defensive capabilities though would be to ignore what they offer going forward. With regular set piece taker Shane Farrell suspended, Lambe was on corner duty.

Ahui met his delivery from the right with a header in line with the front post.

The on-loan Walsall defender got in front of Sam Todd and directed his header downwards beyond Brian Maher.

The visitors created nothing in the opening 75 minutes of play. Luke Dennison was untroubled and the United defence, marshalled superbly by Conor Keeley, looked solid.

Lynch brought on striker Danny Mullen for makeshift wing back Ciaron Harkin at half time but it was his substitutes later in the game that proved pivotal.

Drogheda, in truth, should have had the game sewn up by then. Thomas Oluwa twice went close to scoring after fine work from Ahui and Conor Kane respectively. The well-travelled attacker could take neither chance.

Pat Hoban, one attacking change, should have scored when he hit a shot into the ground from 10 yards out. Most in the ground expected, if not wanted, a striker of his calibre to score.

But when Thomas took aim late on, it took a huge deflection off Drogs captain Ryan Brennan and left Dennison stranded. The Derry bench rose as one. They enjoyed it, as they will they long journey back to the north west with a point.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Elicha Ahui, Conor Keeley, James Bolger; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan, Luke Heeney, Conor Kane; Warren Davis (Bridel Bosakani, 88); Douglas James-Taylor (Scott Brady, 75), Thomas Oluwa.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Hayden Cann, Mark Connolly, Kevin Holt; Ciaron Harkin (Danny Mullen, 46), Adam O’Reilly, Robbie Benson, Sam Todd; Gavin Whyte (Dom Thomas, 68), Liam Boyce (Patrick Hoban, 72), Michael Duffy (Paul McMullan, 68).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.