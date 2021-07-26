Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

Olympic Breakfast: McSharry makes a splash but Irish captain bows out on day three

There was disappointment for the women’s hockey team and men’s rugby sevens but Mona McSharry has advanced to the 100m breaststroke final.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 26 Jul 2021, 6:29 AM
38 minutes ago 3,579 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5505794
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

Article Banner

THE POOL TOOK centre stage on the third day at Tokyo 2020 as another swimming rivalry went to the wire and Mona McSharry made history. Welcome to the latest of our overnight updates from the Olympic Games. 

The Irish Eye 

An embarrassing false start kicked things off in the men’s triathlon. Half the field dived in while the others were blocked by a media boat. Two jet skis took off to stop the competitors and bring them back. Eventually, the race successfully executed the starting process.

 Ireland’s Russell White finished 48th in the triathlon final, 9 minutes and 36 seconds down on the winner Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway. Britain’s Alex Yee took silver with New Zealander Hayden Wilde taking bronze.

anna-oflanagan-and-ayeisha-mcferran Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

There was disappointment for the Irish women’s hockey team as they went down 4-0 against the Netherlands, the gold medal favourites. Jut one goal separated the sides heading into the final quarter but a brave defensive effort eventually wilted in the face of formidable pressure. 

The Ireland men’s sevens team opened their debut Olympics campaign with a 33-14 defeat to South Africa. With two more games to go in Group C, they are still in the mix for a place in the quarter-finals. 

Ireland captain Brendan Irvine was eliminated from the men’s flyweight division after a split decision loss to Filipino Carlo Paalam in the Kokugikan Arena. The Belfast boxer did his best to launch a late comeback after struggling at the start. 

“I did study him coming into it and I know he would be explosive and jumping on from the start. I am a slow starter. I did think I won the last two rounds but that is boxing,” said a crestfallen Irvine in his post-fight interview with RTE. 

Liam Jegou bid to qualify for the canoe slalom Olympic final fell short after he missed two gates on his semi-final run. 

The day’s positive news comes from the pool where Mona McSharry finished fourth in her semi-final to qualify for the 100m breaststroke final. The Sligo woman hit the wall with a time of 1:06.59, just 0.3 seconds off her Irish senior record. She is the second Irish swimmer ever to make an Olympic final.

Who else is making headlines? 

The highly touted showdown between Katie Ledecky and Ariane Titmus went to the Australian as she claimed the Olympic 400m freestyle gold medal with a 3:56.69. 

Her coach seemed relatively content with the result. 

“To pull it off in the backend against someone who has an amazing second half of her race, I’m really proud of that,” said the 20-year old post-race. 

Britain’s Adam Peaty won the 100m breaststroke gold to defend his Olympic title while the USA took gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka progressed to the third round with a 6-3 6-2 win over Viktorija Golubic.

Your Olympic Schedule for the rest of the day

Boxer Michaela Walsh will face Irma Testa at 6.27am in the last 16 of the women’s featherweight division. Annalise Murphy sets off in the women’s laser radial sailing at 6.35am.

The men’s rugby sevens are back in action at 10.30am when they will face USA in their second pool game. 

Ireland’s swimmers hit the water from 11.29am onwards. First up, Brendan Hyland in the men’s 200m butterfly heat. Shortly afterwards, Ellen Walshe will compete in the women’s 200m individual medley heat (11.56am). 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

nhat-nguyen Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In badminton, Nhat Nguyen will play Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka at 11.20am. 

Finally, late tonight Limerick native Carolyn Hayes will make her Olympic debut in the women’s triathlon. That starts at 10.30pm. 

Highlight of the night

the men’s artistic gymnastics team final sees Japan try to defend their title on home soil. They won the 2016 medal largely thanks to reigning floor champion Kenzo Shirai’s performance. It kicks off at 11am Irish time. 

Some further reading  

Nicole Frank’s grandmother, Angelika Rädche, qualified to swim for Germany at the 1940 Helsinki Olympics, incidentally rescheduled from Tokyo.

Then, just a few days later, World War II broke out. The Olympics were cancelled. She never got to compete. 

For ESPN, Aishwarya Kumar tells the story of the Uruguayan swimming star living out her grandmother’s dream.

Quote of the day

“I am happy to say that race felt a lot better than the one I did yesterday. That is exciting. I am just grabbing my bearings at the minute. It is just amazing, this is my first event ever at the Olympics and I made it into a final.” 

An elated Mona McSharry tells RTE things are building nicely ahead of tomorrow’s final. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie