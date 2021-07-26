Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

Russell White finishes 48th as Blummenfelt wins men's triathlon

The men’s triathlon got off to a bizarre start when a portion of the contestants were unable to enter the body of water due to a motor boat in their way.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 26 Jul 2021, 1:00 AM
54 minutes ago 362 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5505795
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TEAM IRELAND’S RUSSELL White finished 48th in the triathlon final, 9 minutes and 36 seconds down on Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt who took first place.

Alex Yee continued Britain’s run of success in the triathlon with a silver medal on his debut while New Zealander Hayden Wilde won bronze.

White got the last qualifying spot for Tokyo after an exceptionally tough year as he broke his collarbone in early 2020. He started his run in 47th and in a chase pack 2:20 off the leaders.

There were farcical scenes at the start when half the field dived in to begin the race while the other half stayed on the pontoon, blocked from entering the water by a boat.

Organisers tried frantically to stop those in the water but they had swum around 150 metres before being intercepted by another boat and taken back to the pontoon.

For Blummenfelt, a late surge proved enough to hold off the 23-year old Kent athlete. He was visibly in pain down the final stretch but held on to secure Norway’s first medal in Tokyo. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie