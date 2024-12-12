Ireland earn point against England to begin new Pro League campaign

IRELAND BEGAN THEIR second season in the FIH Pro League in the early hours this morning at Santiago Del Estero in Argentina by securing a point against world No 3 side England.

Ireland took the lead in the game after just four minutes, when Adam Walker slotted a penalty corner on his senior international debut.

They extended their lead to two when Conor Empey broke down the field, finding brother Ali whose effort was saved but fell to Jonny Lynch to finish off.

Having defended well, Ireland did eventually concede, England scoring from a penalty corner rebound after Luke Roleston made the initial save. Lee Cole restored Ireland’s two-goal cushion two minutes later, winning and converting a penalty stroke.

However, England pulled their goalkeeper with seven minutes remaining in favour of an additional outfield player and put the man advantage to good use scoring two goals in quick succession to level the game and share the points.

In the bonus point shoot-out England came away as 3-2 victors.

IRELAND: James Milliken (GK); Ben Pasley; Luke Witherow; Nicholas Page; Lee Cole; Tim Cross; Daragh Walsh; Peter McKibbin; Kyle Marshall (C); Ben Walker; Ben Nelson.

SUBS USED: Adan Walker [4 mins]; Jonathan Lynch [4 mins]; Peter Brown [ 6 mins]; Mark McNellis [ 6 mins]; Alastair Empey [7 mins]; Coor Empey [6 mins]; Luke Roleston (GK) [31 mins]

ENGLAND: James Mazarelo(GK); Nicholas Park; Jack Waller; Zachary Wallace; James Albery; Stuart Rushmere; Timothy Nurse; Conor Williamson (C); Will Calnan; Sam Hooper; Matthew Ramshaw; Thomas Sorsby.

SUBS USED: Rohan Bhuhi [3 mins]; Jacob Payton [3 mins]; Jack Turner [3 mins]; David Condon [3 mins; Rory Penrose [3 mins].