Logic suggests Ireland will have too much quality for this English team

SUCH HAS BEEN the focus on Ireland trying to make it back-to-back Grand Slams, it has almost been overlooked that Andy Farrell’s side can wrap up a Six Nations title by winning with a bonus point against England at Twickenham today [KO 4.45pm, RTÉ].

Yes, we’ve quickly reached the point where a championship crown, just Ireland’s sixth of the Six Nations era, would be taken for granted. There are high expectations of this team and in fairness, Farrell’s men always aim for the stars.

They’re firm favourites to keep the Grand Slam bid on track into next weekend’s Super Saturday clash with Scotland in Dublin. Logic suggests that Ireland will win against an English side who would love to wreck the Irish plan.

Speaking of plans, Steve Borthwick and co. reckon they’ve got one that will be a spanner in the wheels of the Irish machine. The first key, he reckons, is to disrupt the Irish kicking game led by James Lowe’s cannon of a left boot.

Secondly, his team need to nail their ball-carrying and attacking breakdown skills, denying Ireland turnovers they can thrive off.

And thirdly, England have to be one of the very few sides who have shut down the clever, cohesive Irish attack.

What Borthwick didn’t mention is the probable intention to lay siege on the Irish lineout and scrum, although Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony did mention that yesterday after a run-out at Twickenham with his team-mates.

Borthwick has picked three locks – Maro Itoje, George Martin, and Ollie Chessum – in his starting XV to go at the lineout, while loosehead prop Ellis Genge has had success at the scrum against Ireland before.

Advertisement

Irishman Felix Jones is the man tasked with leading the defensive part of England’s plan. The initial chat when he agreed to join England was that he’d be in charge of their attack but he is now three games into a new role as the English defence coach. He has completely revamped their system, bringing in the trademark Springboks linespeed.

Steve Borthwick with his England players. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There have been positive results, with plenty of turnovers forced, but also some obvious teething issues as the English players have had to get to grips with very different demands in many cases. Ireland’s attack thrives when high linespeed defences make poor reads so it goes without saying that Jones’ charges need to be at a new level of accuracy.

When it comes to precision, Borthwick will be glad his leading scrum-half Alex Mitchell is back from injury and it’s timely that the powerful second row Martin comes into the starting XV. Anyone who saw Martin’s physical effort in the World Cup semi-final against South Africa last year knows what he can do, so his match-up against Ireland’s new enforcer, Joe McCarthy, should be riveting.

The third change to the England team that lost to Scotland last time out is the introduction of the livewire Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing. He scored a dynamic, intuitive try against the Scots and has impressed in an aggressive defensive system at Exeter this season.

Much reference has been made to England running the Springboks so close in that World Cup semi-final last year, but there have been quite a few changes since. Owen Farrell, Freddie Steward, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, and Joe Marchant aren’t involved, while Joe Marler and Elliot Daly are on the bench today.

That’s a hefty turnover of players which partly explains why England haven’t been convincing in this Six Nations. This team has been in desperate need of continuity in selection for years now but it seems to be hard to come by in English rugby.

Ireland are the extreme contrast. Even with new faces like Jack Crowley, McCarthy, and Calvin Nash impressing, the level of connection is world-leading. As Borthwick pointed out enviously, 15 of Ireland’s matchday 23 play for Leinster. They know each other inside out and the whole Irish system is designed to make Ireland competitive.

Ciarán Frawley at Twickenham yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s form is far better, they have a settled team full of players who are among the best in their position in the world, their attack has been too good for most defences, their defence has shut down most attacks, their kicking game has been outstanding, and Farrell’s 6/2 bench split is an imposing weapon to call on. While the set-piece has had wobbles, there have been strong days too.

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli is likely to have his hands full and Ireland will be cognisant that their discipline is one area that definitely needs to improve.

While O’Mahony said Ireland will face a massive defensive test due to England’s power game, there haven’t been many worrying signs from the English attack in this championship. Against Scotland, their basic catching and passing was damagingly poor.

There has been much debate about the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium and the same is true of Twickenham. For that reason, England need to give their fans something to roar about early on. If it’s Ireland who make the strong start, a restlessness will kick in.

There’s no doubt that England are the underdogs and while every dog has its day, Ireland will be too good if they play up to their potential. Farrell called for his team to be ruthless and it could be a very tough day for the English if these Irish players sink their teeth in.

England:

15. George Furbank

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

13. Henry Slade

12. Ollie Lawrence

11. Tommy Freeman

10. George Ford

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George (captain)

3. Dan Cole

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Martin

6. Ollie Chessum

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Joe Marler

18. Will Stuart

19. Chandler Cunningham-South

20. Alex Dombrandt

21. Danny Care

22. Marcus Smith

23. Elliot Daly

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Iain Henderson

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jack Conan

22. Conor Murray

23. Ciarán Frawley

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [Georgia].