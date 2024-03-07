Ireland locked and loaded after Farrell finalises tough call

THE RETURN OF Hugo Keenan means Ireland are about as close to full-strength as it’s possible to be in top-level rugby.

It’s virtually impossible for every single player you could want to pick to be fit all at the same time but Ireland weren’t far off that scenario for Saturday’s visit to Twickenham.

First-choice right wing Mack Hansen is sidelined, while replacement lock James Ryan will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a bicep injury, but otherwise the preferred group is healthy.

So good were Andy Farrell’s options for this trip that Garry Ringrose misses out on the matchday squad. 29-year-old Ringrose would walk into many international teams. He is a good shout to be the Lions’ starting outside centre next year. But having only just recovered from a shoulder injury, there is no room for him in Ireland’s matchday squad.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw have been superb as a midfield pairing in the wins over France and Wales in this Six Nations so far, meaning Farrell couldn’t have broken up their rhythm.

And the fact that the 6/2 bench split worked so well against the French and Welsh also worked against Ringrose possibly getting back into the matchday 23.

Farrell could have gone for a 5/3 split and included Ringrose but that would have left him without one of Ryan Baird or Jack Conan among the crop of bench forwards. Baird and Conan have both made big impacts in this championship and it’s clear that having the six forwards to call on is a big plus for Ireland.

Advertisement

The sight of Rónan Kelleher, Oli Jager, James Ryan, and Ryan Baird all arriving onto the pitch at the same time against Wales, joining Conan to immediately deliver a big defensive impact, underlined the value of the 6/2.

Farrell has stuck with the 6/2 bench split. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Even just seeing four big specimens coming onto the pitch at the same time, you’re kind of like, ‘OK here we go, here’s another big surge of energy,’” said Ireland number eight Caelan Doris.

“It gives you a little lift. It’s nice for the guys coming off they know that they can give it all for 50/60 minutes and they’ve got quality coming on.”

Farrell could have included Ringrose on the bench in a 6/2 but that would have meant having no genuine out-half cover for starting number 10 Jack Crowley. Maybe Conor Murray or Ringrose or Keenan could have stepped in but Ciarán Frawley will instead cover out-half, fullback, and the midfield from the bench.

Farrell and co. have long rated Frawley, who was unlucky with badly-timed injuries in the last few seasons, but it has still been fascinating to see how quickly his value has risen.

While acknowledging that it’s tough on Ringrose, the same can be said for Stuart McCloskey. He had a great game when starting at inside centre against Italy and then made a big defensive play after coming on in the unfamiliar position of right wing against Wales.

Leaving players of their quality out of the 23 says a lot about where this Ireland squad is.

Connacht man Hansen has been a vital presence in the number 14 shirt in recent seasons but Calvin Nash has slotted in seamlessly in this Six Nations and is growing in confidence with each game. Crucially, Nash has added his own flavour to the team with his aggressive ball-carrying.

It’s a major shame that second row Ryan’s Six Nations is now over due to a bicep injury. The 27-year-old had dealt with the disappointment of losing his starting place to Joe McCarthy by offering strong impact off the bench against France and Wales, as well as starting and leading the lineout against Italy, but has now been dealt another blow.

Finlay Bealham is back in the matchday 23. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Still, Iain Henderson is a strong replacement for Ryan as the sub lock. Ulster captain Henderson has 80 Ireland caps, has been on two Lions tours, and has had some physically powerful displays for his province this season. Henderson was sidelined recently after dislocating his toe while in action for Ulster, but returns for his second appearance of this championship.

It’s no shock to see that tighthead prop Finlay Bealham is also back in the matchday 23 after Farrell gave Oli Jager his Test debut off the bench against Wales.

Jager did well in his cameo and Ireland have been impressed with him in camp, but Bealham has built up major credit over the past few seasons as back-up to first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong. Even in a position like tighthead, where Ireland’s depth has been callow in the past, Farrell has options.

Indeed, it’s understood that Ireland are considering the possibility of Tom O’Toole playing at loosehead prop in the future, with the Ulster tighthead said to have done a few reps at loosehead during Ireland scrum sessions recently.

Farrell is always one to embrace the challenges caused by injuries but his Ireland group are in a healthy place, as well as a happy one. They travel to Twickenham as the 12-point favourites and there’s a lot to like about this matchday 23.