Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 10 March 2022
Advertisement

Farrell makes six changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with England

Johnny Sexton, Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki, Cian Healy, and James Ryan all start.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 11:04 AM
11 minutes ago 1,412 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5706502
Ryan, Sexton, and Healy come into the Ireland XV.
Ryan, Sexton, and Healy come into the Ireland XV.
Ryan, Sexton, and Healy come into the Ireland XV.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has made six changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham [KO 4.45pm, RTÉ], with Johnny Sexton returning to captain the team.

Sexton is back in the number 10 shirt after coming off the bench in Ireland’s last game against Italy, while Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki, Cian Healy, and James Ryan also come into the starting team.

Connacht man Mack Hansen misses out on the matchday 23 altogether after starting the opening three games of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Peter O’Mahony, who came into the side for the Italy clash, has retained his place in the back row as Jack Conan has to settle for a spot on the bench again.

As expected, Keenan is back in Ireland’s number 15 shirt as Mike Lowry makes way after impressing there on his debut against Italy. Conway returns on the right wing as James Lowe continues on the left, meaning that Hansen is left out.

Farrell has opted to bring Bundee Aki into the number 12 shirt, so Robbie Henshaw drops to the bench as Garry Ringrose continues at 13. Sexton is partnered in the halfbacks by Jamison Gibson-Park, who has started every game of this Six Nations so far.

The injured Andrew Porter is replaced by the experienced Cian Healy at loosehead prop, with Dave Kilcoyne offering back-up off the bench, while Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are retained in the front row.

Ryan is back from the injury that kept him out of the Italy clash, so he comes into the second row for Ryan Baird, who misses out on involvement in the 23 as Ulster captain Iain Henderson returns to the bench after being ruled out of Ireland’s last game due to Covid-19.

Tadhg Beirne will be crucial again from the second row, while the back row of O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris is also retained.

Having started the last two games against France and Italy, Joey Carbery returns to the Irish bench, where he is joined by Conor Murray after their Munster team-mate Craig Casey had been involved against the Italians.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ireland (v England):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Andrew Conway
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rob Herring
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Iain Henderson
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Joey Carbery
  • 23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie