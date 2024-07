Niamh Briggs' Ireland U20s lose to England in Summer Series opener

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S U20 rugby team were defeated by England in their U6N Summer Series opener this evening.

Niamh Briggs’ side lost on a scoreline of 33-10 in Parma.

Chisom Ugwueru and Hannah Clarke scored the tries as Ireland showed glimpses of brilliance, but England ultimately ran out 23-point winners.

It was 26-5 at half time.

Ireland face Italy next on 9 July, and Scotland five days later.

They’re currently going head-to-head in the final game of the day, while France beat Wales 57-12 earlier.

Ireland

15. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

14. Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

13. Lucia Linn (Loughborough University/IQ Rugby)

12. Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

11. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

10. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

1. Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Advertisement

5. Jane Neill (Galwegians RFC/Leinster) (capt)

6. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

8. Ivana Kiripati (American International College/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

17. Grainne Burke (Ennis/Kilrush RFC/UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

18. Lily Morris (Killarney RFC/Munster)

19. Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

20. Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis/Kilrush RFC/UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

21. May Goulding (Saracens/Old Albanian Saints/IQ Rugby)

22. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

23. Niamh Gallagher (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

England

15. Lia Green (Loughborough Lightning, Winscombe RFC)

14. Sophie Hopkins (Sale Sharks, Fullerians RFC)

13. Millie Hyett (Gloucester-Hartpury, Worcester Girls RFC)

12. Carmela Morrall (Loughborough Lightning, Dubai Hurricanes)

11. Reneeqa Bonner (Bristol Bears, Clevedon Rugby Club)

10. Amelia MacDougall (Saracens, Old Albanian RFC)

9. Tori Sellors (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club)

1. Chloe Flanagan (Saracens, Old Albanian RFC)

2. Lucy Calladine (Loughborough Lightning, Burton Rugby Football Club)

3. Hannah Sams (Exeter Chiefs, Kingsbridge RFC)

4. Tyla Shirley (Harlequins, Hove Rugby Club)

5. Lilli Ives Campion (c) (Loughborough Lightning, Telford Hornets RFC)

6. Anna Richardson (Exeter University, Tynedale RFC)

7. Joia Bennett (Saracens, Old Albanian RFC)

8. Annabel Meta (Trailfinders Women, Wimbledon RFC)

Replacements

16. Niamh Swailes (Sale Sharks, Ryton RUFC)

17. Amelia Williams (Loughborough Lightning, Medway Rugby Football Club)

18. Kira Leat (Trailfinders Women, Havant RFC)

19. Jorja Battishill (Gloucester-Hartpury, Gloucester-Hartpury)

20. Ellie Roberts (Loughborough Lightning, Basingstoke RFC)

21. Alex Wilkinson (Henley Hawks, Henley Hawks)

22. Samantha Shiels (Trailfinders Women, Grasshoppers RFC)

23. Millie David (Bristol Bears, Reading Rugby Football Club)