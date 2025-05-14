Tipperary beat Clare in Munster showdown after controversial black-card penalty

Munster U20 Hurling Championship final

Tipperary 3-19

Clare 1-20

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

A CONTROVERSIAL black-card penalty proved the turning point as Tipperary jumped clear at the top of the Munster U20 hurling roll of honour.

The Premier’s 23rd title was secured with a Darragh McCarthy penalty, after Clare wing-back Jamie Moylan was sin-binned, soon followed by Cathal English’s clinching goal.

In total, Tipp outscored the Banner by 2-3 to 0-1 with an extra man in front of 6,476 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

McCarthy scored 1-8 from placed balls. But fellow senior Oisín O’Donoghue was a deserved man of the match. He notched 1-3 and was fouled for five close-range frees.

Tipp captain Sam O’Farrell was withdrawn from the starting team after his exertions against the Clare seniors. When Fred Hegarty’s penalty pushed their opponents a goal ahead in the 43rd minute, the Nenagh star was immediately introduced.

He lifted the trophy alongside Paddy McCormack as Brendan Cummins’ side advanced to a second consecutive All-Ireland final. They will face either Dublin or Kilkenny.

This was a repeat of the 2022 Munster minor final between these squads, which Tipp won in a penalty shoot-out classic.

Clare made the first big move with four points in a row, all contributed by their half-forward line. Hegarty landed one each from a free and play. He would finish with 1-12 to his name.

Tipp responded with a 1-6 charge in the next eight minutes. McCarthy converted two frees, but Clare fell asleep for his third. The Toomevara talent tapped it sideways to the unmarked O’Donoghue, who fired low to the net. An English brace made it 1-8 to 0-6.

Clare got back into it with a pair of Hegarty frees and a Daniel Costelloe point.

Tipp had the size advantage on the opposition full-backs, and they should’ve netted with back-to-back goal chances.

McCormack smacked the crossbar before O’Donoghue’s rebound was scooped over the crossbar rather than into the empty net. Then, McCormack caught another long ball but kicked the sliotar wide.

Clare outscored them from there to the break to narrow the gap to one, 1-11 to 0-13.

Hegarty carried that momentum into the second half with the opening three points. Two were superb scores from play, with one from the sideline and the other from midway.

O’Donoghue caught two high balls for points to bring Tipp level.

Clare raised their game again. Harry Doherty’s initial shot was blocked, but he regathered the sliotar to draw a penalty. Hegarty buried it in the bottom corner.

Brendan Cummins reacted by throwing O’Farrell into the fray.

Clare led by four, 1-18 to 1-14, but the game turned on Ciarán O’Regan’s next penalty call. He black-carded Jamie Moylan for his flick on Conor Martin, and McCarthy fired to the top corner.

Tipp hammered home their advantage after an O’Donoghue sideline led to a goalmouth scramble, with English sidefooting the sliotar across the line.

Clare got back within a score entering stoppage time, but two McCarthy frees secured the silverware.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-8f), Oisín O’Donoghue 1-3, Cathal English 1-2, Conor Martin 0-2, Paddy McCormack 0-2, Joe Egan 0-1, Jamie Ormond 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Fred Hegarty 1-12 (1-0 pen, 0-9f), James Organ 0-2, Jack O’Neill 0-2, Daniel Costelloe 0-1, Ronan Kilroy 0-1, Seán Boyce 0-1, M Collins 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan)

5. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 6. Jim Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 23. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Cathal English (Fr Sheehys), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 12. David Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 15. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

Subs

7. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg, captain) for D Ryan (43)

21. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens) for Costigan (48)

19. Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch) for Daly (53)

18. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Martin (60)

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

3. John Cahill (Clooney-Quin, captain), 4. Fiachra Ó Bhroin (Sixmilebridge), 2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford)

5. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), 7. Eoin McMahon (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

8. Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea), 9. Ronan Kilroy (Banner)

10. James Organ (Corofin), 11. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin), 12. Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Seán Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills), 14. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), 15. Michael Collins (Clonlara)

Subs

24. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle) for Boyce (40)

22. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg Ennis) for Organ (49)

20. Liam Crotty (Scariff) for Collins (52)

19. Tadhg Lohan (Cratloe) for Kilroy (60)

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Cork)