Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland and England players shake hands after the match. Leah Scholes/INPHO
Sticky Wicket

Ireland suffer 67-run defeat to England in first match of T20I series

The sides will meet in the final match of the series on Sunday.
10.54pm, 14 Sep 2024
436
0

IRELAND SUFFERED A 67-run defeat to England in the first match of the T20I series.

After earning their first ODI victory over England since 2001 earlier this week in Belfast, the visitors reversed the result with a dominant display in Clontarf today.

Bryony Smith and Tammy Beaumont made 76 for the first wicket to give England a strong start. They finished on 176 all-out as Freya Sargent and Jane Maguire helped Ireland bowl out England for the first time in T20Is.

Ireland struggled in the response, losing three wickets in the powerplay, although Orla Prendergast impressed as she needed just 32 balls to reach a fifth T20I half century and  fell soon after for 52.

But England were too strong as they won by 67 runs ahead of the final match of the series at the same venue on Sunday.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie