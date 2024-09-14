Ireland suffer 67-run defeat to England in first match of T20I series

IRELAND SUFFERED A 67-run defeat to England in the first match of the T20I series.

After earning their first ODI victory over England since 2001 earlier this week in Belfast, the visitors reversed the result with a dominant display in Clontarf today.

Bryony Smith and Tammy Beaumont made 76 for the first wicket to give England a strong start. They finished on 176 all-out as Freya Sargent and Jane Maguire helped Ireland bowl out England for the first time in T20Is.

Ireland struggled in the response, losing three wickets in the powerplay, although Orla Prendergast impressed as she needed just 32 balls to reach a fifth T20I half century and fell soon after for 52.

But England were too strong as they won by 67 runs ahead of the final match of the series at the same venue on Sunday.