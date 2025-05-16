Sligo Rovers take the Connacht derby spoils in Galway

Galway United 0

Sligo Rovers 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

CONNACHT DERBIES NO longer lack spice or significance. It was a priceless win for Sligo who have been up against it all season. Despite the danger they faced, they played with bravery and quality and will have felt they merited a 1-0 win.

United were in the early ascendancy, however. A change in shape offered more width and dynamism and contributed to two big chances in the first quarter.

A quick free-kick from David Hurley set Ed McCarthy loose in the box. Sam Sargeant saved well but McCarthy gave him every chance. Jeannot Esua crossed for Patrick Hickey but the American’s header flashed over with the goal at his mercy.

Esua did the necessary for another assist in the 36th minute after showing skill and strength to fight to the byline. His cross however had no suitor. Sligo showed glimpses of quality going forward but the home team should have been frustrated to retire at 0-0.

There was more angst in the second when the visitors enjoyed their best spell. Owen Elding passed it well in midfield and was involved in letting Jad Hakiki loose on the right. He cut in and made Brendan Clarke pull off an impressive reflex save with his foot.

United needed a lift and almost got it when McCarthy raced clear and squared to Hickey. His shot was only denied by the post. A minute later, his side were behind.

Matthew Wolfe picked up the ball in midfield, drove and then released Reece Hutchinson who raided in from the left. Brendan Clarke got a touch on the shot, but not enough to keep it out of the net.

The ‘keeper ventured forward at the death to help his team-mates try and salvage something, but the visitors saw it out well and will have felt they merited a 1-0 win.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Slevin, Brouder, G Cunningham; McCarthy (Walsh 81), Byrne, Hickey, Hurley (Kerrigan 90), Burns (Horgan 57, B Cunningham 90); Dyer.

Sligo Rovers: Sargeant; Reynolds 9Lintott 74), McElroy, Mahon, Hutchinson; Hakiki, Wolfe (Lomboto 82), Elding, Doyle-Hayes, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh.

Referee: D MacGraith.