Arsenal begin Premier League title defence at home to newly-promoted Coventry

COVENTRY WILL BEGIN their first Premier League campaign in 25 years with a Friday night trip to champions Arsenal on 21 August.

The fixtures for the 2026-27 season were revealed on Friday morning and Frank Lampard’s new boys start with a tough test at Emirates Stadium before fellow promoted club Hull begin with a mouth-watering home fixture with Manchester United on the Saturday.

How we're kicking off the 2026/27 Premier League season 🤩 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 19, 2026

Ipswich entertain Sunderland on 22 August and some of the other eye-catching opening weekend fixtures include Andoni Iraola taking Liverpool to Newcastle on 23 Augustfor his debut match while Manchester City start life after Pep Guardiola at home to Bournemouth on the same day.

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Brentford host Tottenham, Everton welcome Conference League champions Crystal Palace to Merseyside and Leeds visit Nottingham Forest that weekend while Europa League winners Aston Villa make the trip to Brighton before new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso begins his reign with a west London derby at Fulham on Monday, 24 August.

Iraola’s Anfield debut will occur on the weekend of 29 August against Nottingham Forest and a first top-flight match at Coventry’s home stadium since 2001 will be versus Hull.

Arsenal face a difficult opening period after they host Coventry. It is followed by Mikel Arteta’s men going to Aston Villa before, a week later, the first big six encounter of the season will pit Alonso’s Chelsea against the Premier League champions at Emirates Stadium. Trips to Sunderland and Brighton follow for the north London outfit.

The weekend of 12 September brings the first Manchester derby of the post-Guardiola era with United boss Michael Carrick no doubt eager to claim bragging rights at Old Trafford before an eagerly anticipated trip to Liverpool on 21 November.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Recent title rivals City and Arsenal do not face each other until 28 November with Emirates Stadium set to host the potential top-of-the-table clash and the Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium will also occur on the same weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi will get his first taste of the north London derby on 5 December when Tottenham host Arsenal before the champions entertain United in one of the final fixtures before Christmas.

The pick of the Boxing Day schedule is a special festive fixture for Coventry boss Lampard, with old club Chelsea set to visit on 26 December before the new boys visit Anfield for the first round of fixtures in 2027. City host Tottenham on the same weekend.

Liverpool travel to United on 23 January and a week later, Man City host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, which is followed by Iraola’s Reds going to Emirates Stadium on 6 February.

The final day of the Premier League will take place on 30 May with Arsenal at home to Brighton while City travel to Sunderland and Liverpool host Iraola’s old club Bournemouth. Chelsea and United finish at home to Brentford and Fulham respectively.

If the relegation battle goes to the wire again, newly promoted Coventry, Hull and Ipswich will all be at home in respective matches against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Everton.