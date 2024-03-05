Ireland's Euro 2025 group rivals react to 'the most difficult draw'

THERE WERE AUDIBLE gasps around the auditorium in Nyon this afternoon as the Republic of Ireland emerged from Pot 3.

Former Switzerland goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann laughed nervously and almost apologised for assigning Eileen Gleeson’s side to Group A3 of the Euro 2025 qualifiers alongside France, England and Sweden.

It meant Poland would complete the much more favourable Group A4, with Germany, Austria and Iceland. “There were cries of ‘no’ from the Polish when they thought it was them out in our group,” Gleeson revealed to the Irish media afterwards.

“There is no escaping it, it is the toughest group we could have got.”

That appears to be the general feeling across the board. France, England and Germany are ranked third, fourth and fifth in the Fifa world rankings. Ireland are ranked 24th.

France were the second-highest ranked top seed behind world champions Spain. England are the reigning European champions, and they reached the World Cup final last summer. Sweden are the Olympic holders. Ireland’s group counterparts make up three of the four Euro 2022 semi-finalists.

What do they make of the so-called ‘Group of Death’?

“It’s a tough draw but it is a really exciting draw,” England manager Sarina Wiegman said in an interview with the English FA.

“Of course, we all went into the draw knowing that Sweden – one of the top countries – would be in Pot 3 because of their Nations League performance in 2023 so with France, Sweden and Ireland in our group, it will be very competitive.”

“The games with Ireland will be really competitive,” she continued. “The two countries are obviously close to each other so hopefully lots of fans will have the opportunity to go to watch those games.

“The players know each other so well because a lot of them play in the Women’s Super League and some play alongside our players. So I think they are another two games which will be competitive and have some special elements to it too.”

The Dutchwoman also had a word for France and Sweden.

“France have a very good squad and they showed their qualities by reaching the Nations League final. I’m really excited to play against France because we haven’t faced them during my time as England head coach.

“Sweden struggled in the Nations League, but over the years, they have performed so well. They are a top country with top players in their squad, many of whom we know from the Women’s Super League.

“We know them well because we played against them with England and I played against them when I was with the Netherlands in both the Euro and the World Cup, so they’ve been at the top level all of that time and they will want to show again that they still belong to the top level of European and world football.”

Magdalena Eriksson on Swedens euro qualifyer-group 🇸🇪🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷:



"It's going to be extremely cool. I don't think any of us are happy that we're in the same group. But we are in the same boat so it's going to be fun" ⚽️https://t.co/MmeFIxldUE — Amanda Zaza (@amandaezaza) March 5, 2024

Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson shared the view of Gleeson. ”It was the most difficult draw,” he told SVT Sport. “France, England and Ireland, they are three teams we have met and they have been even matches.”

“It’s going to be extremely cool,” Swedish captain Magdalena Erikssen said, as quoted by journalist Amanda Zaza. “I don’t think any of us are happy that we’re in the same group. But we are in the same boat so it’s going to be fun.”

Ireland drew (1-1 away) and lost (1-0 at home) to Sweden in the group stages of 2023 World Cup qualifying. They were beaten 3-0 by France in a World Cup warm-up game at Tallaght Stadium last month, and haven’t played the Lionesses in a capped game since 1987.

Fixture details are due tomorrow, with the international windows slated in for April, June and July before the Olympic Games. France boss Hervé Renard is preparing the hosts, but insists the focus is on the Euro 2025 qualifiers after today’s draw.

“This new system of qualifications via the Nations League groups promised us high-level opposition, whatever the draw.

“It’s a big challenge that awaits us to try to obtain this qualification before the start of the Olympic Games. Qualifying for Euro 2025 is obviously a major objective of our season and we can’t wait to start this campaign in less than a month.”