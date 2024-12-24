Doris, Porter, and McCarthy started all 11 Ireland games in 2024

Front row

Andrew Porter [11 starts, 695 minutes]

Rónan Kelleher [4 starts, 408 minutes]

Finlay Bealham [5 starts, 395 minutes]

Tadhg Furlong [6 starts, 336 minutes]

Dan Sheehan [6 starts, 329 minutes]

Cian Healy [0 starts, 128 minutes]

Gus McCarthy [1 start, 94 minutes]

Tom O’Toole [0 starts, 87 minutes]

Thomas Clarkson [0 starts, 66 minutes]

Rob Herring [0 starts, 56 minutes]

Oli Jager [0 starts, 26 minutes]

Jeremy Loughman [0 starts, 25 minutes]

Andrew Porter’s vast importance to Ireland was underlined throughout 2024 as he continued to deliver huge physical efforts for Farrell’s side, starting every single Test and racking up the fifth-most minutes of any player.

Cian Healy remains second-in-line at loosehead and became Ireland’s record caps holder last month but his contributions have been in short cameos off the bench and this is set to be his last season before retirement. Tom O’Toole got a stint at loosehead against Fiji in November but Ireland clearly have work ahead in this area of their depth chart.

With Tadhg Furlong missing the November series due to injury, Finlay Bealham had a hefty workload at tighthead, while hooker Rónan Kelleher was busy following the knee injury for Dan Sheehan on the tour of South Africa.

Most encouraging for Ireland in the front row was the progress of Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy and tighthead Thomas Clarkson during November, with both making their debuts and showing promise. Munster tighthead Oli Jager made his Ireland debut off the bench during the Six Nations.

Ireland will look forward to having key men Furlong and Sheehan back ahead of the Six Nations, with their ballast and set-piece class having been missed in the autumn.

Second row

Joe McCarthy scores for Ireland. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Tadhg Beirne [10 starts, 789 minutes]

Joe McCarthy [11 starts, 707 minutes]

James Ryan [5 starts, 370 minutes]

Iain Henderson [0 starts, 116 minutes]

Like loosehead Porter, second row Joe McCarthy started every single one of Ireland’s games in 2024, bringing size and power to the Irish pack. Only 23, McCarthy is still learning and building consistency in his nuts-and-bolts work but his emergence as a starter has been a big positive this year.

The consistently excellent Tadhg Beirne was used in the second row during the Six Nations this year before switching to blindside flanker for the second Test on the summer tour of South Africa and playing there three more times in the autumn.

Beirne has become Ireland’s primary lineout caller and had as heavy a workload as ever in another big year, managing the most minutes of any of this group.

It’s not the biggest crew of players, with Farrell sticking to the core trio of McCarthy, Beirne, and James Ryan whenever they were available. Ulster captain Iain Henderson remains involved but didn’t get a start in 2024.

Leinster man Ryan Baird featured in the second row off the bench for Ireland this year but his most eye-catching work was at blindside flanker.

Back row

Caelan Doris took over as Ireland skipper. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Caelan Doris [11 starts, 868 minutes]

Josh van der Flier [10 starts, 690 minutes]

Peter O’Mahony [5 starts, 351 minutes]

Ryan Baird [1 start, 200 minutes]

Jack Conan [1 start, 162 minutes]

Cormac Izuchukwu [1 start, 50 minutes]

This was the year Caelan Doris became Ireland’s captain, filling the role for the first time during the Six Nations against Italy, assuming the leadership for the second Test in South Africa, then taking over full-time for the autumn series.

On top of the leadership responsibility, Doris nearly completed all 880 minutes of Ireland’s 2024 schedule. He had one start at number seven against Italy in the Six Nations but otherwise dominated the number eight shirt.

Jack Conan missed the tour of South Africa and the autumn games and he is another player who should provide Ireland with a bit more punch in the upcoming Six Nations.

Peter O’Mahony started this year by taking over as Ireland captain and leading them to a Six Nations title before losing his starting spot in South Africa, with Beirne shifting to the blindside flank for the second Test.

Josh van der Flier was outstanding for Ireland all year at openside and Farrell resisted temptation to look at other players in the number seven shirt, Doris for the Italy game aside.

The newcomer in the back row was Ulster man Cormac Izuchukwu, who made his debut at number six against Fiji, while Baird had a start there during the Six Nations only to see injuries heavily disrupt the start of the current season for him.

Halfback

Jack Crowley started nine of Ireland's 11 games in 2024. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Jack Crowley [9 starts, 674 minutes]

Jamison Gibson-Park [7 starts, 511 minutes]

Ciarán Frawley [1 start, 245 minutes]

Craig Casey [3 starts, 236 minutes]

Conor Murray [1 start, 172 minutes]

Sam Prendergast [2 starts, 152 minutes]

Caolin Blade [0 starts, 35 minutes]

Harry Byrne [0 starts, 33 minutes]

Jack Crowley was handed the responsibility of Ireland’s number 10 shirt at the start of this year and got off to a flyer as he helped them to defend their Six Nations title before starting both Tests in South Africa.

The emergence of Sam Prendergast during the autumn means Crowley now has strong competition for the jersey, with the 21-year-old Leinster man starting two Tests in November.

Ciarán Frawley would have hoped to kick on as an out-half with Ireland, all the more so having nailed two late drop-goals after coming off the bench to grab victory in the second Test against the Boks but his only Ireland start has been at fullback during the Six Nations. Frawley’s longest cameo in the November series was also at fullback against Fiji.

At scrum-half, Jamison Gibson-Park remains the key man but Craig Casey gained increased experience with a start in South Africa when the former was injured only for Casey to be injured himself in that first Test. The Munster man then finished the autumn strongly but had more misfortune to be injured with his province this month, meaning he will miss the Six Nations.

The experienced Conor Murray has been the other man in the mix at scrum-half again this year, while Caolin Blade had a snappy impact off the bench in the second Test in South Africa.

Out-half Harry Byrne made two appearances as a replacement during this year’s Six Nations.

Centre

Robbie Henshaw had a fine year with Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Robbie Henshaw [10 starts, 695 minutes]

Bundee Aki [8 starts, 610 minutes]

Garry Ringrose [3 starts, 317 minutes]

Stuart McCloskey [1 start, 127 minutes]

Not much has changed in this area of the Ireland squad, with Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, and Bundee Aki remaining the three core midfield men. Ringrose missed the majority of the Six Nations but returned to the mix for South Africa.

Henshaw has enjoyed an injury-free run at Ireland’s Test windows in 2024, ensuring he got through a big workload at both number 12 and number 13.

Aki remains a powerful presence at inside centre, while Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey had to make do with one start this year during the Six Nations against Italy. He is a classy centre but the competition ahead of him is ferocious.

Jamie Osborne made two replacement appearances in midfield this autumn and while his three Ireland starts in 2024 came at fullback, the 23-year-old is a strong long-term option in the centre.

Back three

James Lowe has been a near ever-present. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

James Lowe [10 starts, 800 minutes]

Hugo Keenan [6 starts, 455 minutes]

Calvin Nash [7 starts, 425 minutes]

Mack Hansen [4 starts, 320 minutes]

Jamie Osborne [3 starts, 194 minutes]

Jordan Larmour [1 start, 84 minutes]

Jacob Stockdale [1 start, 49 minutes]

Left wing James Lowe started and finished 10 of Ireland’s 11 games this year, meaning Caelan Doris was the only player who racked up more Test minutes than him in 2024.

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale was the only other player to get a starting chance on the left wing this year and he impressed on his international return against Fiji before being forced off injured.

Mack Hansen resumed his role as first-choice right wing in November, playing every minute of the Autumn Nations Series after he missed the Six Nations and the tour of South Africa. In his absence, Calvin Nash stepped up well as he started seven Tests for Farrell’s side before being unused in November.

Hugo Keenan remains the first-choice fullback but his decision to go to the Olympics with the Ireland 7s opened the door for Jamie Osborne to make his Test debut at fullback in South Africa where he shone in the second Tests.

Osborne was back at number 15 in the Fiji game last month, starting strongly before being forced off injured. Keenan has been a class act at fullback for years now but the emergence of Osborne has been a big boost for Ireland in 2024.

Leinster’s Jordan Larmour was a late injury replacement for Keenan as the starting fullback against Scotland on the final day of the Six Nations but hasn’t played international rugby since.