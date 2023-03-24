World Cup-bound Ireland move to new all-time high in world rankings

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team have moved up to another all-time high of 22nd in the latest Fifa world rankings.

Vera Pauw’s side have jumped one place from their previous highest ranking of 23rd, as they gear up for their first-ever major tournament in this summer’s World Cup.

There’s no change at the top, with world champions USA number one, and Germany and Sweden second and third respectively. European champions England are fourth.

Kenny Shiels’ Northern Ireland have moved up two places to 45th.

You can view the Fifa women’s world rankings here >

Ireland face USA in a glamour double-header of international friendlies next month. The first game is in Austin, Texas on 8 April, and they meet again in St Louis, Missouri, on the 11th.

The Girls in Green welcome Zambia — who moved up to 71st in the rankings — and fifth-ranked France to Tallaght Stadium for send-off friendlies on 22 June and 6 July.

Pauw’s side face co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria in Group B at the World Cup. Australia have moved up to 10th in the latest rankings, Canada are sixth and Nigeria are 42nd.

They open their campaign against the Matildas in Sydney on 20 July, before travelling to Perth to play Canada on 26th and rounding off the group stages back at their Brisbane base against Nigeria on the 31st.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland men’s team are 48th in their respective Fifa rankings.