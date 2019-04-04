This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland rise five places in latest Fifa World Rankings after opening wins in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Mick McCarthy’s side move up after their wins over Gibraltar and Georgia.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 3,162 Views 5 Comments
Ireland players celebrate after Conor Hourihane's goal against Georgia.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland players celebrate after Conor Hourihane's goal against Georgia.
Ireland players celebrate after Conor Hourihane's goal against Georgia.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE JUMPED up five places in the latest Fifa World Rankings that were released today, following a pair of opening wins for Mick McCarthy’s side in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

The start of McCarthy’s second spell in charge at the end of last month witnessed a 1-0 win away to Gilbraltar thanks to a Jeff Hendrick strike and a 1-0 victory at home against Georgia after Conor Hourihane netted.

Ireland stand top of Group D after two games with full points ahead of their trip to face Denmark in June and a home game against Gibraltar three days later.

As a result they move up five spots to 29th alongside Serbia and Venezuela. That was a ranking they previously enjoyed last August in the first rankings released after the World Cup in Russia.

Elsewhere Belgium remain in top spot ahead of World Cup winners France in second and Brazil in third while England have moved ahead of Croatia into fourth place. Gareth Southgate’s side were in impressive form in their opening qualifiers in Group A as they thrashed Czech Republic 5-0 at home before cruising to a 5-1 victory away to Montenegro.

Northern Ireland rise three places to 33rd after they won their opening two games in Group D with Wales staying put in 19th and Scotland falling four places to 44th.

Check out the full list of rankings here.

