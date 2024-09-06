Advertisement
Ellen Keane and Michael Murphy.
Paris 2024

Ellen Keane and Michael Murphy named as Irish flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremony

Tomorrow is the final day of action for 35-strong Team Ireland.
8.12pm, 6 Sep 2024
41
0

ELLEN KEANE AND Michael Murphy have been announced as Ireland’s flag-bearers for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Keane and Murphy will lead the Irish delegation at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Keane, 29, retired from competitive swimming after her fifth Paralympics.

The Tokyo gold medallist finished fourth in the SB8 100m Breaststroke, before her long-flagged farewell swim in the S9 100m Backstroke.

Murphy, meanwhile, finished equestrian competition at his second Paralympic Games today.

Paralympics Ireland announced the news on social media this evening.

“We are delighted to announce that Ellen Keane and Michael Murphy will lead the Irish delegation as the official flag bearers for the Paralympic Games closing ceremony which will take place this Sunday at the Stade de France.

“A fantastic honour for Keane, five-time Paralympian who has now retired after a glittering career and Murphy who has just today finished competing at his second Paralympic Games.”

Orla Comerford and Colin Judge were the flag-bearers for the spectacular opening ceremony at Place de la Concorde.

Tomorrow is the final day of action for 35-strong Team Ireland. They have won six medals at the Games.

