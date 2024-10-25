LIVE: Georgia v Ireland, Euro 2025 play-off first leg

You can also find Emma Duffy’s match preview here.
Anything other than two comprehensive wins here is inconceivable. Ireland hammered the Eastern European nation 20-0 on aggregate in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group, while there are 94 places between the sides (24th and 118th) in the Fifa World Rankings.
The Girls In Green are without several players through injury, including Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn, while first-choice goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is suspended, but these absentees should be of little concern.
The team news is in. Grace Moloney starts in goal, with Courtney Brosnan suspended for this game due to a culmination of yellow cards.
Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten and Aoife Mannion are the three centre-halves with Katie McCabe – on her 90th cap – and Abbie Larkin the wing-backs, or effectively wingers, given how front-footed Ireland are expected to line out.
Denise O’Sullivan, Tyler Toland and Lily Agg are the midfielders selected by Gleeson; Blackburn Rovers captain Toland in the six with O’Sullivan and Agg ahead of her, while Julie-Ann Russell and Kyra Carusa are the two up top.
It’s understood Diane Caldwell isn’t togging out due to a back problem, so Ireland will be one substitute short.
STARTING XI | Georgia v Ireland— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 25, 2024
Our eleven to start in Tbilisi ☘️#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/QPVRzz3baI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off first leg against Georgia.
Eileen Gleeson’s side are in Tbilisi this evening before hosting Georgia in Tallaght next Tuesday as they look to reach their first-ever European Championships and second major tournament.
To do that, they’ll need to come through these back-to-back games against Georgia and another play-off against Wales or Slovakia in late November/early December.
Kick-off at the Mikheil Meskhi II Stadium is at 5pm.