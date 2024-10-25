LIVE: Georgia v Ireland, Euro 2025 play-off first leg

The team news is in. Grace Moloney starts in goal, with Courtney Brosnan suspended for this game due to a culmination of yellow cards.

Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten and Aoife Mannion are the three centre-halves with Katie McCabe – on her 90th cap – and Abbie Larkin the wing-backs, or effectively wingers, given how front-footed Ireland are expected to line out.

Denise O’Sullivan, Tyler Toland and Lily Agg are the midfielders selected by Gleeson; Blackburn Rovers captain Toland in the six with O’Sullivan and Agg ahead of her, while Julie-Ann Russell and Kyra Carusa are the two up top.

It’s understood Diane Caldwell isn’t togging out due to a back problem, so Ireland will be one substitute short.