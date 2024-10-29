Ireland out to put on a show at sold-out Tallaght but tonight’s main event is in Cardiff

“BE RUTHLESS. KILL it off.”

That’s the overarching message from Eileen Gleeson as Ireland round off their Euro 2025 play-off against Georgia at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium tonight [KO 7.30pm, live on RTÉ 2].

The second leg is but a formality as Ireland carry in a 6-0 lead from Tbilisi. Another landslide win is expected as the Girls In Green take another step towards qualifying for their first-ever European Championships.

The final hurdle comes in the form of another two-legged play-off against Slovakia or Wales on 29 November and 3 December. The winners book their golden ticket to Euro 2025.

Ireland only have Georgia on their mind, as Gleeson and her players continue to stress, but arguably, the more important game tonight is in Cardiff. Wales are looking to overturn a shock 2-1 deficit to the lower-ranked Slovaks.

That games kicks off 15 minutes before Ireland’s, and it’s worth keeping a close eye on. While take two at Tallaght is basically a foregone conclusion, anything could happen across the water.

Eileen Gleeson speaking to her team after Friday's 6-0 drubbing. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have room for improvement against Georgia, who sit 94 places below them in the Fifa World Rankings. Friday’s first half in Tbilisi was frustrating, the visitors held until a 36th-minute Katie McCabe penalty.

She and Kyra Carusa scored either side of the hour-mark before the floodgates opened late on, with Jessie Stapleton, Marissa Sheva and Aoife Mannion bagging their first international goals to put the gloss on the win.

“We need to start strong and hopefully score goals early and really enjoy the night,” Gleeson told The 42 yesterday, while captain McCabe added:

“We want to start the game how we finished Friday which was a lot more controlled, patient. We connected our play a lot better in the second half, had a bit more urgency about us, and were clinical.

“We have to be on the same page in what we do going forward and in our structure, in our play. We showed that a lot better in the second half. It’s about concentrating on ourselves and starting with intensity in our play. It’s on us to stay in control.”

Gleeson says she will start a strong XI, but has plans to rotate and give young players minutes as the game wears on. The returning Ellen Molloy and uncapped Cork City captain Eva Mangan are among those who could benefit in that regard.

Number one goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is in line to come straight back into the XI following her suspension, but this dead rubber could offer further opportunity for Grace Moloney or a debut for Sophie Whitehouse.

A repeat of Friday’s 3-5-2 formation is most likely, but there are chances for experimentation here. Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten and Aoife Mannion were the back three, but Niamh Fahey is among the other options as Diane Caldwell remains an injury doubt.

Jessie Stapleton could come in as a holding midfielder in place of Tyler Toland, who was booked on Friday night and risks suspension with two yellow cards ruling players out of the next round.

“Jessie has versatility and is definitely in with a shout of playing,” said Gleeson of the Sunderland teenager, on loan from West Ham.

“She’s very good on the ball and can link play. She’s a very mature young player. Confidence is really under-pinned by competence… I think we’ll see her back in the WSL next season.”

Denise O’Sullivan and Lily Agg were the more advanced midfield partnership, while Abbie Larkin and McCabe started out wide. The latter pair starred — Larkin as Player of the Match and McCabe with two goals and two assists, but the captain was more effective when she moved centrally for the second half.

Katie McCabe speaking to the media yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO. Ryan Byrne / INPHO. / INPHO.

That switch was with Julie-Ann Russell, who was deployed in a front two with Kyra Carusa. There could be change here, with Leanne Kiernan among those itching to come in.

Marissa Sheva did her case no harm with an impressive showing on her international comeback, while Heather Payne will be hoping for minutes after being overlooked on Friday.

Expect more of the same from Georgia. The Eastern European minnows will sit deep and compact, with a back five, trying to frustrate Ireland once more — on and off the ball.

Iris Antman’s improving side will welcome Teona Bakradze and Nino Bukhrikidze back from suspension, while and Natia Danelia and Ana Cheminava will look to lead any rare forays into the Irish half.

All eyes will be on the goalkeeper: will Tatia Gabunia be retained? She will be haunted by some of Friday’s goals, McCabe’s long-range strike in particular, but she did pull off some good saves early on.

Ireland will be looking to bypass whoever is between the posts and start the rout early.

“It’s a sold out crowd,” McCabe smiled, with a nod to the 10,000-plus fans due in Tallaght tonight, should all tickets be used.

“Our objective is to put on a good show for them as well.”

That would bring Ireland another step closer to their Euro 2025 dream, but much bigger ones await.