Ireland set to tour Georgia and Romania next summer

IRELAND ARE SET to visit Georgia and Romania in the summer of 2025 while the Lions tour is ongoing in Australia.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will lead the Lions trip, with current defence coach Simon Easterby set to take over temporarily as the Irish boss in Farrell’s absence.

While the exact tour details are yet to be finalised, Easterby is expected to be in charge for an Ireland trip to Georgia and Romania.

It is anticipated that Farrell will bring a big group of Irish players on the Lions tour to Australia next year, meaning Ireland’s squad for the tour to Georgia and Romania will have a developmental slant to it.

“At this stage, the fixture list is for Georgia and Romania,” said IRFU performance director David Humphreys in Durban yesterday.

“It’s still to be confirmed exactly how it’ll look but we’re very keen to, from a touring point of view, get an opportunity for those players who aren’t [with the Lions].

“It’s a really good opportunity for some of our senior coaches to work with those players.”

It remains to be seen exactly how the tour unfolds. Ireland could play two Tests in one of the countries, with a third in the other. Two Tests in each country is also a possibility.

Georgia are currently ranked 14th in the world, while Romania are 20th in the official World Rugby rankings.

The Georgians are renowned for their physicality and Humphreys says the tour will be a good test for younger Irish players.

“Brilliant,” said Humphreys. “It’d be a good place to go for anybody, they very much have big hopes in terms of where they want to take the game there, for those young players to experience that physical game is a real benefit.”