Importance of Waterford reaching league final and celebrating Austin Gleeson return

WATERFORD HURLING MANAGER Peter Queally says Austin Gleeson was always intent on returning to the squad after taking a break last season.

Gleeson made his long-awaited return in their Division 1B win over Westmeath last month, coming on in the second half of a 31-point victory which relegated the midlanders.

As Waterford head into a league final against Offaly tomorrow in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Queally reiterates the importance of having Gleeson back in the camp after his sabbatical from inter-county service.

“For us, it’s brilliant to have him back. He missed it last year. So that conversation, that meeting took place in September. There was no period there where he contemplated. would he or wouldn’t he. He always wants to come back. That was always the intention.”

Waterford go into the final having topped the Division with five wins in six games. Queally says playing in Division 1B has been beneficial for Waterford as they had high injury count, revealing that they had as little as 18 or 19 players available in January.

Their league campaign was a “slow burn” after losing the first round to Carlow before going on a winning run to the final. For Queally, the manner in which they rallied to earn a two-point victory over Dublin was a “turning point” in their season.

“We were five points down, showed a lot of character and resilience in that match and ground out for a result, which was very important as regards our standing in the top two, I think if we didn’t win that game, the same with Dublin, we were more or less mathematically out of the promotion race. So, that was a massive turning point for us in that match.”

Waterford manager Peter Queally. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford posted 0-22 when they met Offaly in the last round of the league which featured a controversial red card for Offaly defender James Mahon for an apparent high challenge on Gavin Fives. Queally feels Mahon was “very unlucky” to be sent off but added that it’s a “hard one to get right” as the incident relates to head injuries.

Along with competing for spring silverware, Queally says having another competitive fixture will give them great preparation for their Munster campaign.

“It was paramount that we got to the final. We knew that we had a bye in the first round (Munster), so when you’re trying to plot your lead up to the Clare game, you think to yourself if you don’t qualify for a league final, you have a five week run in, which is quite long without a competitive game, without a hope of getting any challenges because everyone else is involved.

“So, as regards preparation for a Munster championship, I think it was very important that we finished in the top two and got to the league final.”

After that round-robing opener against All-Ireland champions Clare on 27 April, Waterford have another home game the following week against Limerick before a break leading into trips to Tipperary and Cork. Queally says his side are targeting home wins to help make the breakthrough and finally emerge from the Munster competition.

“Unfortunately, they’re only six days apart, which is a big ask. But that’s the way it went. Last year, we started off with two home games again.

“They were two weeks apart. They were massive games for us. It’s the same with any team in Munster. The home fixtures are paramount to get some results from them.

“You have two big oppositions there in Clare and Limerick who have contested the last number of Munster finals. But it’s also something we’ve been aware of for the last four or five months. We’re relishing the challenge. We’re conscious that the stadium in Walsh Park has been revamped. The pitch has also been improved. It’s been widened. It’s something we’re excited about playing there at the moment. We’re starting to get the supporters back supporting us.”

Queally was part of Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team before taking over this season, but previously applied for the manager position in 2012, 2018 and 2019. He had “drawn a line” under that ambition after his third failed attempt but felt encouraged to try once more this year.

As they approach the business end of the season, he feels more relaxed in the position.

“It’s no secret that I tried to get this role before even myself to actually eventually be in the role, it’s very satisfying. It’s very challenging. There’s a lot of pressure involved, but I’m well aware of that. We would have had a fair baptism in the first league game this year against Carlow where things didn’t go our way.

“So, obviously for the next few games there’s a lot of pressure around, but in fairness to the lads they turned it around. I’m starting to enjoy the role a bit more now.

I’m really looking forward to giving everything I have to this Munster championship campaign.”