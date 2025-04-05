Leinster can put on a show for Croke Park as Harlequins seek unlikely upset

THIS IS ONE of those weekends where Leinster’s ridiculous depth of talent really hits home.

Leo Cullen is without Rónan Kelleher and James Ryan for this afternoon’s Champions Cup round of 16 meeting with Harlequins at Croke Park [KO 3pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 2], two players who would walk into most teams in this competition, but is still able to name a starting 15 who have all been capped at international level.

All that quality, and the province are still able to hold players like Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird and All Black star Jordie Barrett in reserve. Even if Harlequins can come through the first 50 minutes in decent shape, they’ll do well to hold out across the final 30.

This could well turn into one of those thumping Leinster wins in Europe but there are also reasons for the province to approach this game with caution.

Ireland’s Six Nations came to a sticky end in the stuttering displays against France and Italy so it can’t be taken for granted that those same players will hit the ground running today after a two-week break to refresh and reset. Any sort of sluggish start, capitalised on by the visitors, could make for an interesting afternoon. Northampton gave the province a late scare in last year’s semi-final at the Drumcondra venue and Leinster will be keen to avoid any nervy moments here.

Jordie Barrett starts on the bench. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The additions of Snyman, Barrett and Rabah Slimani make Leinster a more formidable opponent this season while they also look increasingly comfortable in Jacques Nienaber’s defensive system. The expectation around the province may be greater than ever but so to is the pressure to finally get over the line. Managing the mental toll is all part of the challenge.

That said, Leinster shouldn’t need to be at their best to see off this Harlequins team and the opportunity to return to Croke Park should add an extra edge to their motivation.

Quins’ form in the Premiership has been patchy, winning just six of their 13 games to lie seventh in the table, and they come into this game fresh from a 47-28 thumping at Bath, where they shipped the first 26 points with no reply.

That the London club are such heavy underdogs may work to their favour, allowing them play with the shackles off, and while last year’s thrilling, unexpected 42-41 quarter-final win away to Bordeaux has been referenced as a warning for Leinster, it would be a surprise to see today’s clash descend into such a free-wheeling shootout.

The head-to-head of Sam Prendergast and Marcus Smith provides an intriguing Lions subplot but the English playmaker might struggle to show his game-breaking qualities if his pack can’t get on top of their hosts.

In that regard the return of captain Alex Dombrandt at number eight is significant, and it will be fascinating to see how Chandler Cunningham-South fares on a rare start in the second row. The dynamic 22-year-old is well used to covering the position but starts at lock for the first time in three years.

Alex Dombrandt returns to captain Harlequins. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan’s absence would have represented a real blow for Leinster last season but now it allows Snyman step into the starting second row, having come off the bench in all four pool games. There is perhaps a question over Jamie Osborne on the wing, with the 23-year-old generally looking far more comfortable at centre or fullback, but the young Kildare man is surrounded by quality and experience in an all-Ireland international backline.

And while their gameplan has tweaked this season it’s almost forgotten that Leinster are still capable of running up a big score – registering 47 points v Bath, 42 v Cardiff, 36 v the Stormers, 35 v Bristol. That doesn’t bode well for a Harlequins side who have conceded 30 points or more seven times this season.

Leinster look meaner and leaner than they did 12 months ago but as has so often been the case, this post-Six Nations block feels like the real start of their season. Harlequins are a hurdle they can clear with some ease.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Rabah Slimani; Joe McCarthy, RG Snyman; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jordie Barrett.

HARLEQUINS: Leigh Halfpenny; Tyrone Green, Oscar Beard, Ben Waghorn, Nick David; Marcus Smith, Will Porter; Fin Baxter, Jack Walker, Titi Lamositele; Joe Launchbury, Chandler Cunningham-South; Jack Kenningham, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt (capt). Replacements: Sam Riley, Wyn Jones, Simon Kerrod, Irne Herbst, George Hammond, Danny Care, Jamie Benson, Luke Northmore.

Referee: Pierre Brousset [FFR]