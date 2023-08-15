Ireland goalkeeper Moloney joins London City on two-year deal

IRELAND GOALKEEPER GRACE Moloney has joined London City Lionesses on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old, formerly of Reading, is an experienced addition to the ranks at Princes Park.

Advertisement

Moloney has made 84 appearances in the Women’s Super League and was part of the Ireland squad who competed last month in the World Cup in Australia. She made her senior debut for Reading back in 2009.

Grace Moloney is the latest player to join London City Lionesses with international and #BarclaysWSL experience.



And there are more to come. — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) August 15, 2023

“I’ve really enjoyed my first week with the team,” said Moloney, when speaking to the London City website.

“The group has been very welcoming, I feel like I’ve been able to slot in right away, and I’m looking forward to the season now.

“After seeing the success the team had last season and the presentation put forward by the coaching staff, it’s clear that the club is heading in the right direction and I’m looking forward to getting started.”