Hallgrímsson pinpoints changes for Greece as Ireland's weaknesses exposed in first goal

THE REVIEW OF Saturday’s defeat to England would not have been an enjoyable experience for the Republic of Ireland players, not least Adam Idah, Will Smallbone and Matt Doherty.

If changes are made for the visit of Greece, it would not be a surprise if at least one of them lose their place in the starting XI.

Their part in Declan Rice’s opening goal for England at the weekend formed the basis of one of manager Heimir Hallgrímsson’s video debriefs with the players.

It was everything he doesn’t want from his team against Greece.

In July, when he spoke to the media at his unveiling at Aviva Stadium, one of the first questions the Icelander was asked was about the challenge of facing England in his opening Nations League game.

Hallgrímsson responded by saying that he expected them to arrive to Dublin on the back of winning Euro 2024, and that it would also provide early clarity on what he needed to work on.

“That’s just our job, to face anyone we are drawn against or is in our group. I have said all the time that playing the best, and probably they will be European champions, playing the best will at least expose our weaknesses,” he said

“It helps us to improve what we need to improve. We will always have some answers, good or bad. I hope they will be good answers, but we will have a lot of answers after that game.”

Understandably, given his own post-match comments about still leaning on assistant John O’Shea and coach Paddy McCarthy, focus has been on just how much influence and control Hallgrímsson has over decision-making.

The players shouldn’t have the same concerns.

England’s first goal was dissected by the Ireland manager, and his staff, with the manager’s message clear. In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s game, Hallgrímsson gave his initial reaction and reasoning for the manner of the defeat.

“First and foremost it is confidence in decision making, initiative, that was the biggest difference between the teams. The individual quality, I know we can talk about that, but when you are defending in a collective way you need to take decisions and you need to believe in action and reaction.”

That feeling was reinforced in front of the players.

Idah and Smallbone, for example, were nowhere near aggressive or aware enough when Marc Guehi played a short diagonal pass into Trent Alexander-Arnold. Both were between 10-15 yards away from the Liverpool player before the ball into him was played.

🇮🇪 0-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Chance for Ireland but England go straight down the other end and score, eventually, through Declan Rice, who doesn't celebrate against the country he represented three times

📱 Updates… pic.twitter.com/AhDaoidxGk — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 7, 2024

Idah is on the run as it gets fed into Alexander-Arnold but doesn’t alter his course quickly enough to continue to close down.

Smallbone also makes the decision to retreat in his position rather than be front-footed. Rice is over his left shoulder but so is Sammie Szmodics, meaning the passing channel is cut off even if Smallbone opts to break from his slot and go forward.

Even worse, Alexander-Arnold’s first touch is actually towards his own goal rather than opening the space out straight away. The hesitancy of Idah and Smallbone means he can take an extra couple of seconds to look forward, pick out his pass and aim for the run of Anthony Gordon.

The execution is sublime but these moments are examples of not being proactive and taking initiative, they went against the principles of play that the manager expects and will be a priority in rectifying as he looks ahead to Greece.

At the point which Alexander-Arnold plays his pass the back three of Seamus Coleman (since returned to Everton due to injury), Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea is also too condensed.

Doherty’s reaction to Gordon’s shot being saved by Caoimhín Kelleher was also telling.

As the winger bore down on goal both the Ireland right wing back and England striker Harry Kane were roughly the same distance behind, even if the latter was in a more central position. While Kane began to sprint into the box to anticipate the ball staying in play from the initial shot, it’s only after Kelleher’s save and Gordon picking up the rebound that Doherty decides to increase the gears to retreat.

Robbie Brady is another who reacts too late on the left side while Coleman also dallies in the middle to check who is over his shoulder rather than dealing with the immediate danger with the breaking ball.

It was a catalogue of errors, and clarity in what is expected of Ireland’s players against Greece was swift.

Now we will see how quickly the message got through.